Reports regarding the death of Bruce Fleisher began circulating online Friday afternoon, and now, it is confirmed that the PGA Golfer passed away at the age of 72.

Sources reported that the longtime Palm Beach Gardens resident died Thursday, September 23, after a long battle with cancer.

Fleisher is survived by his wife, Wendy. She comes with her daughter Jessica Jones, son-in-law Jason Jones, grandson Jake, older brothers Les and Jerry, and sister Karen.

Rest In Peace, Fleisher

The former Professional Golf Tours (PGA) competitor was born in Tennessee. After moving to North Carolina, The Sun shared that Fleisher started playing the sport at the age of seven with his brothers, Leslie and Jerry. By the time he turned 14, he had started pursuing his golf career.

Five years later, he became the 1968 US Amateur at Scioto Country Club winner, earning a spot in the 1969 Masters. As the Maccabiah Games happened in Israel, he earned gold and coached the US golf team for the 1989 Games.

Despite his successful career as an amateur, Fleisher struggled to be a part of the PGA Tour, but he eventually joined South Florida's PGA Professional.

Fleisher earned almost ten times more on the PGA Tour Champions ($14.9 million) than he made on the PGA Tour (1.7 million).

In the most recent news, in 2017, Fleisher got enlisted into the Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame.

Regarding Fleisher's Diagnosis

The Palm Beach Post reported that Fleisher got a second chance in his life after he skipped the 2002 US Open and received a free physical at Vanderbilt during a PGA Tour Champions. During the event, he got diagnosed with prostate cancer.

"Our thoughts are with Bruce's friends and family as we mourn the passing of an incredible competitor and friend," said PGA TOUR Champions President Miller Brady.

The Champions Tour family mourns the passing of a true legend and friend, Bruce Fleisher.



He won 18 times from 1999-2004 and also touched the lives of so many. pic.twitter.com/6wjlEbscSK — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) September 24, 2021



The official account of PGA TOUR Champions also posted a tribute to the late Fisher, where it read, "The Champions Tour family mourns the passing of a true legend and friend, Bruce Fleisher. He won 18 times from 1999-2004 and also touched the lives of so many."

