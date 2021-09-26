Is Ryan Seacrest dying?

Seacrest has been hands-on with his different gigs in the past years. However, he also became the topic of news outlets due to his alarming health condition.

He even faced an on-air incident that caused fans to assume he was suffering from a dreaded illness. A news outlet assumed his health deteriorated so much that he began reeling "toward an early grave" after that event.

National Enquirer released a report about Seacrest suffering from a panic mode soon after learning that "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" was coming to an end. As the producer of the show for years, he reportedly felt worried about losing a money-generating show.

As he worked harder to save the show, he reportedly put his health on the line and suffered from stress. Seacrest then began "spinning himself into a frenzy" and "racking his brain trying to come up with something" to replace "KUWTK.

"[His] workaholic tendencies have wrecked every relationship he's been in," the source went on.

Is Ryan Seacrest Living His Life Closer to Grave?

Seacrest has indeed become a busy man despite the COVID-19 pandemic. He started juggling his shows - including "On Air with Ryan Seacrest," "Live with Kelly and Ryan," and "American Idol," among others - to ensure it would not compromise one another.

Despite his hectic schedule, the producer was actually in good health and only faced a health scare due to exhaustion.

It all began in May 2020 when he first sparked major health concerns during the "American Idol" season finale. It led him to ask Kelly Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, to fill in as a temporary co-host in "Live with Kelly and Ryan."

When he came back, he expressed his gratitude toward Mark through an on-air speech.

"He's so good at it. And also the very kind well wishes for my exhaustion. Working round-the-clock so I got a day off to relax. And here we are once again at it on Live," he said.

But during his appearance, one of his eyes failed to open all the way while the host began to slur his speech. Fans who saw him immediately assumed he was suffering from a stroke.

Still, a representative denied those buzzes. Seacrest, on the other hand, was only trying hard to adjust to the new normal amid the pandemic. Since it happened, he made sure he took a regular break.

During Memorial Day weekend, he shared his mountain walk experience and enjoyed a breath of fresh air despite wearing a mask.

