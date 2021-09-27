Prince William broke one royal protocol during his recent engagement, and it left one royal fan in awe.

For centuries, the royal family members have been following protocols related to public engagements and photography. In fact, it is considered taboo to take pictures with any royal members.

However, Prince William ditched the rule and granted a royal fan the chance to snap a photo with him.

Prince William and One Royal Protocol

This month, the Duke of Cambridge appeared at the Who Cares Wins Awards in London. Among other notable personalities in the event were David Beckham and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

During his attendance, the royal prince presented an award and delivered a message to all emergency workers across the country.

One of the attendees and recipients of an award, Natalie O'Rourke, said that Prince William broke a royal protocol during their interaction.

The duke reportedly came near them and started talking to them. Since she was sitting during the conversation, she asked whether she should stand up since he is Prince William.

The royal prince, however, told her to stay seated and not worry about it.

O'Rourke then broke a tradition and asked him if she could pose for a picture with him, to which the royal non-hesitantly said "yes."

"He said, 'Yeah,' It was completely crazy, because I thought we daren't go up to him, but he was just a nice, normal, genuine person," she said, as quoted by Express U.K.

It is considered a break of protocol among royals, and one royal who attended Queen Elizabeth II's Buckingham Palace garden party in 2017 called it taboo.

READ ALSO: The Queen Defended Meghan Markle From Online Trolls During Senior Royal Stint; Tell-All Statement NOT True

According to Greg Agnew, royals always tell people "no selfies." The members reportedly reasoned out that the act would lead people to turn their backs to the monarchy and Queen Elizabeth II.

Royals were also not allowed to reach out to Prince William and Kate during the event.

While it was never a written protocol in the first place, the members notably broke it numerous times in the past years.

Prince William took selfies with other people, including one with the English women's soccer team. In 2014, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were also seen in several selfies online.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle was heard telling someone in 2017 that royals are not allowed to do selfies.

READ MORE: Prince Andrew Finally Acknowledges Proper Service of Virginia Giuffre's Lawsuit Docs: What Will Happen Next?