Queen Elizabeth II and the Palace "bent over backwards" in order to help Meghan Markle from media scrutiny she suffered from as a senior royal.

One royal author spoke in defense of the royal family and recently quashed Meghan's statement about the monarchy's lack of help.

Andrew Morton added new chapters to his book, "Meghan: A Hollywood Princess," where he added more shocking information about the Duchess of Sussex's stay in the monarchy.

According to Morton, the Palace never sat on its hands while Meghan was still working full-time as a senior royal. A palace insider agreed to his statement and revealed that aides did everything they could to help her.

"From time to time it did formally dispute stories, such as one suggesting that Kate had 'slapped down' Meghan for being rude to one of her staff," he said.

The royal author revealed that Kensington Palace dedicated most of its time to monitor the royals' social media accounts. He assured that the Palace reported threats to the police and deleted degrading comments against Sussexes.

Thus, they all insisted that the Palace did everything it could to help Meghan.

What Meghan Markle Claimed Against Royal Family

Morton and the royal insiders' comments somewhat dismissed what the Duchess of Sussex said during her interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

At that time, she said the reports about her making Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, cry before her royal wedding were false. She also claimed that "the reverse actually happened."

"What was hard to get over was being blamed for something that not only I didn't do but that happened to me," she believed. "And the people who were part of our wedding going to our comms team and saying, I know this didn't happen."

Meghan also told Oprah everyone in the institution how the story never happened but accused the Palace of not taking a step to debunk the story. As a result, she reportedly felt "unprotected" by the royal family.

The Duchess blamed the Palace for not being willing to defend her and Prince Harry but dedicated to helping other royal members.

The Duke of Sussex, on the other hand, revealed how the "lack of support and understanding" led them to step down as senior royal members.

