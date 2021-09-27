R. Kelly has been convicted after the jury found him guilty on all nine counts in the racketeering and sex trafficking case.

On Monday, the jury disclosed its final decision after weeks of going through deliberations and trials. The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York announced the disgraced singer's conviction on Twitter.

Acting U.S. Attorney Jacquelyn Kasulis then read that R. Kelly's guilty verdict brands him as a predator who used his power and fame to victimize young and vulnerable individuals.

"A predator who used his inner circle to ensnare underage teenage girls, and young women and men, for decades, in a sordid web of sex abuse, exploitation and degradation," she went on.

She delivered the good news to all the victims in the case, saying that their voices were clearly heard. In return, the court served them with the justice they deserved.

The new development came after weeks of hearing took place in a Brooklyn court. The deliberations that decided on the verdict began on Friday.

R. Kelly's Charges

After the jury announced his guilty verdict, the R&B singer automatically received charges in the cases.

R. Kelly faces one count of racketeering, including 14 acts of sexual exploitation of a minor, briber, kidnapping, and sex trafficking charges. These finally closed the charges that were initially filed two decades ago.

The 54-year-old singer gets charged with eight violations of the Mann Act.

The charges were solely based on the fact that his managers and aides worked for him and helped him meet girls. It eventually led his company to become a criminal enterprise.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Nadia Shihata accused R. Kelly of believing he could do whatever he wanted because of his celebrity status. The fiery rebuttal happened during the recent defense's closing argument.

Witnesses and accusers served strong testimonies and accused the singer of abusing them when they were underage. R. Kelly continued to deny any wrongdoing. Meanwhile, the prosecutors weighed in and found out that the accusers' evidence proved how the singer used tactics to exploit his victims.

Among the ways R. Kelly used to victimize people included isolating them in his studio and hotel rooms, making them follow degrading rules, and recording their intercourses with him.

R. Kelly will be sentenced next year. He currently faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, but he could still receive a life sentence.

