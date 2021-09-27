Kelly Price had been reported missing following her COVID-19 battle, and some assumed she died of the dreaded disease.

The subject of missing-in-action reports, Price, recently broke her silence and shared her brave COVID-19 battle.

In an interview with a news outlet, Price clarified how she never really went missing, although some of her family members said so. The gospel singer, as the sources claimed, reportedly vanished and left without a trace.

But her recent appearance dismissed the claims and gave her a chance to speak the truth.

Per Price, she only isolated as she tried to recover from the disease. She also purposely avoided her family though she does not really communicate with them that often.

While she looked lively and active during the interview, the 48-year-old singer revealed she almost never made it after reaching a point where she was medically dead.

"At some point, they lost me. I woke up some days later, a couple of days later, and the first thing I remember is the team of doctors standing around me and asking me if I knew what year it was," she recalled.

She clarified that she already died at one point after her condition quickly progressed "in the wrong direction," indicating that her COVID-19 diagnosis was a serious one. Fortunately, she was brought back to life by the doctors and staff.

Kelly Price Still Suffers From Aftereffects of COVID-19

Although she could speak clearly during the first part of the interview, Price struggled to keep his pace regular while talking about her condition. She reportedly uses oxygen as well but tried to overcome it to finally speak about her journey.

The same news outlet asked her lawyer, Monica Ewing, whether Price had already been vaccinated. However, Ewing declined to comment.

Price also touched on her disconnection from her family, which left her loved ones worried about her whereabouts. Per the singer, she currently has ongoing drama with her sister and other members of the family.

READ ALSO: Bobby Zarem Cause of Death: Renowned Publicist Suffers Heavily During Last Days

As of the writing, she is still on Georgia's missing person list. Ewing then detailed how she and Price would work on that to finally remove her name. The team already made arrangements to do that and assured progress to happen in the next few days.

"I want Kelly to focus on getting through this part of it because of the emotional aspects that she's dealing with, not only from the illness and the residual impact of the illness; but just from the sense of betrayal she's dealing with from her family," the attorney went on.

READ MORE: Ryan Seacrest Dying? Producer Faces Major Health Scare Following On-Air Incident