Jamie Spears denied the proposal of Britney Spears' lawyer about the person who could act as a temporary conservator of her estate.

Jamie filed a new document on Monday objecting to Mathew Rosengart's choice to make John Zabel replace him. The patriarch vehemently denied the plan before arguing that there is no need for a replacement since he still acts as the conservator.

"Mr. Spears has no and should not be suspended, especially since the Conservatorship should soon be terminated," Jamie's legal team went on, as quoted by Fox News.

The patriarch argued that the court received little to no information about Zabel. Thus, they called him a stranger to the court before claiming that Britney's desired temporary conservator is "not a licensed fiduciary."

Jamie's team enumerated the major requirements a person should have before becoming a conservator, including experience in taking over a multi-million conservatorship estate. They provided their last reason by outing the scamming incident Zabel reportedly got involved in.

According to the legal team, Zabel lost $1 million of his money in an actual investment project despite being called a "highly qualified" certified public accountant.

Mathew Rosengart Filing More Requests For Britney

Before Jamie filed the document, Rosengart submitted a recent filing in Los Angeles Superior Court last week to request Britney's conservatorship to end this fall.

The lawyer also asked the court not to subject the pop star to mental health or medical evaluations to complete the removal of the program.

Rosengart further slammed Jamie, who reportedly never had enough experience in taking over an estate.

"In fact, prior to assuming the post of conservator, his own modest finances were in array and he filed for bankruptcy. Relatedly, although our investigation is ongoing and further investigation is warranted, Mr. Spears's mismanagement of Ms. Spears's Estate is evident and ongoing," the statement went on.

Jamie has been controlling Britney's finances and estate since 2008. At that time, the singer underwent several involuntary holds following her public mental health crises. The program was split into two parts - one for financial and estate affairs while the other is for her as a person.

The court mainly gives conservatorship to the individuals who cannot make their own decisions, specifically those who suffer from mental illnesses.

The conservatorship case will hold its next hearing on September 29.

