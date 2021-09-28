Things could have been worse for Tom Felton.

Felton, who was competing at the Ryder Cup celebrity tournament on Thursday, faced tragedy when he suddenly collapsed on the course. Responders immediately checked him before transferring him to a medical facility.

But aside from the onsite's medical team, someone actually saved the "Harry Potter" actor's life.

In a report by Daily Mail, it revealed that surfing superstar Kelly Slater rushed to Felton during the celebrity tournament. He reportedly helped the actor and placed him in the recovery position to prevent any health issues to occur further.

At the time of Felton's collapse, Slater was on the 18th hole to represent the US.

"He ran over to Tom and immediately put him in the recovery position well before medics were on the scene. He then stayed with him keeping him calm keeping him as safe as possible," the news outlet's source went on.

The discovery came after Felton himself took fans' worries away by saying he feels better already. He shared a post on Instagram to say he was on the mend already.

The actor grabbed the chance to thank all his fans who sent well wishes and prayed for him after the scary episode.

What Happened to Tom Felton?

Last week, Felton represented the UK team and played alongside Teemu Selanne, Mike Eurzione, and Dan Jansen. He was reportedly on the 18th hole when he suddenly lost consciousness for a moment.

Images from the scene immediately went viral; some showed the actor being surrounded by the crew while his colleagues helped him sit.

A photo also showed him being carried away from the course through a golf cart. A separate video taken by an audience member recorded the crowd cheering on him.

The PGA of America published an official statement to address the event and prevent false reports from circulating.

"In today's Ryder Cup Celebrity Match, actor and musician Tom Felton experienced a medical incident on the course while participating for Europe," the message said. "He was transported to a local hospital for treatment. No further details are available."

Felton nor the PGA has not mentioned what caused the collapse. However, some fans online assumed Felton suffered from an "obvious" heart attack.

