Out of all the women in the world, this British woman successfully caught Freddie Highmore's heart!

Highmore recently confirmed to his fans that he held a private ceremony and married the love of his life.

On Monday's episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Highmore confessed about his relationship status after the host noticed his wedding band.

"Yes, I got married. It's funny - ever since I've been wearing this ring, people have been asking me if I'm married, so I figured I should clarify it," he said.

He then seemingly recalled how Tom Cruise jumped up on the couch while telling a story about his then-girlfriend, Katie Holmes, during his appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show."

According to the 29-year-old "Good Doctor" star, he cannot express his excitement in an American way. However, he assured that he is as happy as a Brit after marrying a "wonderful woman."

Highmore revealed that his wife is also British but did not reveal more details about her identity.

However, eagle-eyed fans have been speculating that THIS woman is actually Freddie Highmore's wife.

Klarissa Munz, Freddie Highmore's Wife

For years, Highmore's fans never really got the chance to read detailed news about the actor's love life.

However, there have been speculations about the girl's real identity on several websites.

On Instagram, user @freddiehighmoresgirl has posted photos of the actor and his reported wife, Klarissa Munz.

The first post was shared on Sep. 23, 2018, and it featured Highmore posing with Munz during the Golden Globes Awards. The same Instagram user revealed more details about Freddie Highmore's wife, including his job and university.

Apparently, the rumored Freddie Highmore's wife is a Cambridge graduate. She reportedly took theology and religious studies but works as a junior web developer.

Munz had been spotted with Highmore and his colleagues on set, including the other actors and producers of "Bates Motel." The same woman also attended the Critics Choice Awards with him multiple times.

On Instagram's January post, Munz was reportedly spotted in Rome with a diamond ring on her left hand. It is safe to say that Highmore probably popped the question to her. At that time, Highmore was in the city to film his "Leonardo" series.

After years of having a low-key relationship, Highmore finally got married. For now, fans can wait until the actor himself confirms her wife's identity.

