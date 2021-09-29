Ever since a remake of "The Bodyguard" was announced earlier this month, many fans took online to insist that Beyoncé or Rihanna should take the role; however, the two will possibly not be cast anymore as the film's writer revealed that a young Latina would be the lead actress.

Matthew López recently made history after becoming the first Latino playwright to win the award for Best Play for his work in "The Inhertiance" at this year's Tony Awards.

According to López's interview with Variety, as reported by The Daily Mail UK, he decided that Houston's character in the film, Rachel Marron, will be a young Latina.

The playwright, who's of Puerto Rican heritage, says, "it's so much fun," and revealed that he asked permission from Warner Brothers when they approached him about the film remake. He mentioned that the media giant agreed to his decision.

López shared that he heard all the speculations, possible ideas, and changes in the plot for the film. Now, he's sharing a brief backstory for the lead actress.

"Instead of focusing on an established star like the one Whitney Houston played, this is about a young Latina performer who has just become famous." The writer said.

In addition, he wants to emphasize the character's role in the film as she is an overnight sensation, meaning she's "in immediate need of protection."

Per the outlet mentioned above, the original film is about Rachel Marron, played by Houston, an actress and a singer who's constantly receiving death threats from a stalker. After a bomb exploded in her dressing room, a former Secret Service Agent, Frank Farmer, was hired to be her bodyguard.

Fans Think THIS Star Is Perfect For The Role of Rachel Marron

After López confirmed that a Latina would replace Houston in the upcoming remake, many fans insisted Camila Cabello take the role.

"Please cast camila cabello she's perfect for the role," one fan wrote.

"why [I know] it gonna be Camila Cabello with Shawn Mendez as the bodyguard," another fan wrote.

However, not all Twitter users are happy that Cabello should take the role.

I can see it now: Camila Cabello as the singer and James Corden as the bodyguard. Can Hollywood stop remaking classics? pic.twitter.com/eGj54L5XFV — Are There Still Beautiful Things?🍃 (@Ivys_fatal_flaw) September 29, 2021

"I can see it now: Camila Cabello as the singer and James Corden as the bodyguard. Can Hollywood stop remaking classics?" one wrote.

At the time of this writing, Matthew López has not publicly confirmed whether they already cast a lead role for the film.

