There is big casting news from Warner Bros. Pictures who just announced some familiar faces who have signed on to their upcoming musical adaptation of Charlie And The Chocolate Factory simply titled Wonka. The production, which has already begun filming in the United Kingdom, has Dune actor Timothée Chalamet playing the part of young Willy Wonka and the list keeps growing.

It has been announced that The Shape Of Water actress Sally Hawkins has been signed on along with The Queen's Olivia Coleman, Jim Carter of Downton Abby, and Mr. Bean himself, Rowan Atkinson. The film, which will be co-written and directed by the Paddington franchise's Paul King, will tell the story of the wacky candy man in his early years of adventuring around the world, leading to his eventual friendship with the Oompa-Loompas. Other writers on the project include former SNL staff writer Simon Rich and Simon Farnaby who will also star in the film.

Other cast members include comedian Keegan-Michael Key, Matt Lucas, Sex Education star Rakhee Thakrar, Paddington 2's Tom Davis, and Rich Fulcher from Marriage Story. Set to score the film is Neil Hannon of the band The Divine Comedy.

All and all, Wonka has some pretty powerful talent behind it. This is not the first time Willy Wonka has been rebooted, since the original psychedelic Gene Wilder version from 1971. Lest we forget the 'interesting at best' version Tim Burton made with embattled actor Johnny Depp in 2005.

Wonka is set to hit theaters March 23, 2023. With a release date so far in the future, it's a safe assumption that this adaptation will more than likely be a special effects heavy spectacle, but what isn't these days.