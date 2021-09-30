Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie Harrison was born in May 2019.

At the time, he was entitled to go by his dad's subsidiary title, Earl of Dumbarton, because he is the son of a Duke and heir to his dad's Scottish Earldom.

However, Archie's royal title was never accepted by his parents.

According to the Sunday Times, the possible reason why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex didn't claim a royal title for their now two-year-old son is perhaps they don't want him to be "unencumbered by the restrictions that come with titles."

They also wanted Archie to have a "normal" life.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Want That Royal Title Now?

A royal commentator claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have now changed their minds and may ask Queen Elizabeth II that royal title.

According to Neil Sean, the couple may have realized, albeit late, that titles "do mean something" and that they can be "really useful."

Neil said in his YouTube video via Express, "According to a very good source out in LA, it appears that Harry and Meghan may be relenting on some things."

He confirmed that the Sussexes had realized the importance of having a title, and it was for their advantage.

"In fact, they help sell books, get streaming Netflix deal," Neil added.

"So titles can be very useful, particularly as you're growing up, so step forward, Baby Archie."

However, the royal commentator warned that it's not like the British royal family will hand the Duke and Duchess of Sussex their baby's royal title that easily.

The Earl of Dumbarton was offered during the birth of Archie, but now it might be too late.

Per Neil, "One of the big rocks between Meghan and Harry and Prince Charles was his idea of streamlining the monarchy."

READ ALSO: Prince Andrew Unleashes New Defense After Eyewitness Strengthens Virginia Giuffre Lawsuit

As previously reported, Prince Charles, once king, is planning a "slimmed down" monarchy that the team would be eight key members, and all of them are all senior working royals.

While Archie doesn't have a title, his cousins have.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's children are all called Princes and Princesses.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Pre-Megxit Plans in Motion

However, managing editor Majesty magazine Joe Little believes that Archie not having a title is part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "wider masterplan" to step back as members of The Firm during that time.

READ MORE: Did Queen Elizabeth II Really Do THIS To Prince Harry and Meghan Markle? 'It's A Ticking Time Bomb'