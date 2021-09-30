Britney Spears has scored herself a win after a judge ruled to remove her dad, Jamie, as conservator of her almost $60 million estate.

The conservatorship has controlled the pop princess for 13 years, and after the three-hour hearing, Judge Brenda Penny decided that Jamie should be removed permanently.

They will set another hearing for November to talk about whether or not they should terminate the entire arrangement.

Now, with Jamie out of the way, it has been reported that Britney is excited to start performing again, and venues in Las Vegas are lining up to welcome her back.

According to sources who spoke to Radar Online, "Every casino wants Britney back" in Vegas.

"She could literally have her pick of venue and name her price."

The source added that the "Stronger" singer's agent has been "inundated with requests" as the mom-of-two has no manager anymore and that her dad is no longer around to run the show.

However, according to the source, a minor hurdle is on the horizon because without Jamie, people who want to employ Britney don't know how to contact her.

What the "Baby One More Time" singer can do is going to start from scratch by building herself a brand-new team, per the source.

But time is ticking for the pop star because she reportedly wasn't selling out the last time she was in Vegas, unlike her contemporaries, Jennifer Lopez and Celine Dion.

"She needs to do it fast," the source said. "After all this pass and attention, Britney could be the best-selling artist in Vegas history."

They added, "Who doesn't want to buy a ticket to see Britney and show their support right now?"

Britney Spears also got a warning that if she doesn't hurry up, the momentum of the entire Team Britney will have passed.

"The way pop culture moves so fast, in a few months folks will have moved onto the next drama."

Britney Spears - The Shade Queen?

Meanwhile, Britney Spears has shaded her sister Jamie Lynn Spears on Instagram once again upon celebrating the news of their father being removed from her conservatorship.

In an Instagram post hours after the announcement, Britney said, "On cloud 9 right now!!!!"

It seemed like she was also in a plane and revealed it was her first time flying and was "scared."

But in the rest of the caption, fans noticed how there was a subtle jab at Jamie Lynn, where she said, "Pssss bringing the ship home, JL."

"Stay classy beautiful people !!!! New pics coming soon."

