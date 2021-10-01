"Venom: Let There Be Carnage" probably chomped people's brains that everyone cannot stop speaking about it after watching the flick.

Marvel fans rejoiced as Tom Hardy's comeback marked the return of one of the studios' most complex characters. But aside from the return of the greatest, the flick seemingly offered a jaw-dropping post-credits scene.

On Twitter, fans who have seen "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" offered what others should see in the newest flick. The #VenomLetThereBeCarnage even ruled over the social media platform due to the movie's overall plot - especially the ending.

One fan said, "Venom: Let There Be Carnage is bar none the best movie of the year. It may be my favorite super hero movie of all time. I don't care what anyone else says, I will fight for this walking disaster of a man and his alien boyfriend. #VenomLetThereBeCarnage."

"Tom Hardy is 100% committed and is great here & the film has some funny moments but I just don't think this franchise is for me. At a little over 90 minutes, it felt rushed & all over the place. That being said, the post credit scene is [fire]," another added.

What Happened on "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" End-Credit Scene?

The end-credit scene became the way for Eddie Brock and Venom to patch things up on a beach after their incredibly satisfying zany relationship.

While the scene already touched viewers' hearts, people got surprised by another beach scene. This time, Eddie and Venom are inside a hotel room where the latter decides to give him a part of his alien intellect.

Eddie then expects the worse as he believes that Venom's intellect is too powerful for his brain.

The scene suddenly changes and brings the character inside another hotel room. But what happened is not part of Venom's power.

The TV turns on and flashes a news report and an image of Peter Parker in a Spider-Man costume. He licks the screen upon seeing the Marvel superhero before a man appears from the bathroom.

The scene led fans to speculate that Venom will soon be part of Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the recent events have something to do with the events that will happen in "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

For now, fans can enjoy "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" before Tom Holland's "Spider-Man" installment arrives.

