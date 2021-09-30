A seasoned investigator shared his hair-raising opinion as the FBI combs several reserves and islands to find Brian Laundrie.

The seasoned investigator - who is also a retired federal marshal with three decades of experience in searching and finding people - said he does not think Laundrie ever reached the Carlton Reserve.

In a recent interview with News 4, Craig Caine shared his thoughts over Laundrie's disappearance and the parents' silence.

Per Caine, the whole event was all a ploy, given that Gabby Petito's fiance got all his time to calculate his moves.

The seasoned investigator formerly supervised the New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force before retiring from the US Marshals Service. Although he has no professional involvement in the current Petito and Laundrie case, he reportedly believes that the man was never in the Carlton at all.

One Lead Authorities Missed On Brian Laundrie's Case

Caine disclosed the critical moment that changed his mind where the investigation on the matter would lead.

According to Caine, the silver Ford Mustang, which Laundrie used to drive himself to the Carlton Reserve on September 14, surely has a key to the investigation.

For what it's worth, the parents told the police Laundrie used the vehicle to drive to the reserve. They insisted that he left behind his phone - which the FBI has since confiscated.

Laundrie's parents said their son did not come home and only found the Mustang. They reportedly drove it home and only told the police about Laundrie's alleged disappearance only three days later.

READ ALSO: Bill Clinton's Former Intern Monica Lewinsky Suffers Mental Health Issues During Extramarital Issue Investigation

"You're gonna leave your son out in the preserve with no form of communication and no way to get home? Does that make sense to anybody? I don't even think he was ever in that preserve," he continuously asked.

The FBI and the authorities already examined the vehicle and returned it to the family afterward. It remains unknown what they found inside that could help them in the investigation.

Although it has already been weeks since Laundrie was last seen, the seasoned investigator said he is not surprised nobody found Petito's fiance yet.

As the FBI continued to search the Carlton Preserve until earlier this week, Cain explained that the authorities probably have leads they need to solve and finish before moving on to another area.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth 'Bribing' Prince Harry with THIS Hard to Resist Gift To Split His Time Between US, UK?