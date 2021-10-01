According to a legal expert, Britney Spears has already scored herself a win, but it's possible to achieve an even bigger one next month.

Jamie Spears has been suspended from her conservatorship effective immediately, as this is what she has wanted and fought for in the last several months, pleading for her dad's removal in court hearings saying, "I want my life back."

On Sept. 29, Judge Brenda Penny agreed with a petition from the "Baby One More Time" and her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, that the patriarch needs to give up his role as his daughter's conservator.

"The current situation is untenable," the judge stated. "It reflects a toxic environment which requires the suspension of James Spears."

According to Family law attorney Sabrina Shaheen Cronin who spoke to Hollywood Life, the "Womanizer" singer's conservatorship could end next month as early as the next hearing.

There were objections to ending the 13-year conservatorship, so the judge is also likely to terminate it at next months' hearing, which fully restores Britney Spears' life and money choices to her after so many years.

The legal expert explained that Jamie wouldn't have any right or ability to decide for his daughter on her behalf and will now be forced to hand all of the responsibilities over to accountant John Zabel.

She added, "John Zabel will have the ability to review Britney's income and accounts and make decisions regarding how the money can and will be spent to promote Britney's best interest."

"That is, however, until the November hearing when the Judge reviews the case once again and makes a decision regarding whether the conservatorship should end completely."

Though it is merely speculation, there is reportedly a chance that Britney Spears' conservatorship will end.

"It is speculated that she will end the conservatorship all together, is a huge win for Britney after the past years of battling to regain control over this aspect of her life."

READ ALSO: Britney Spears Receives BIG Career Offer Following Jamie Spears' Removal From Conservatorship

Jamie Spears Slams Court Decision

Britney Spears' dad has stated through his lawyer that he loves her and that he only wants her "best interests."

"For Mr. Spears, this also meant biting his tongue and not responding to all the false, speculative, and unsubstantiated attacks on him by certain members of the public, media, or more recently, Britney's own attorney."

Now, he's required to turn over personal documents about his daughter.

The documents will be handed over to the new conservator and will go to the court for review.

It is said that these contain information about Britney Spears, including specific details on what she purchases, how much she earns, what her net worth is, her bills, and even debts.

READ MORE: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly In Therapy -- Trouble In Paradise?