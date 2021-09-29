"No Time To Die" is finally going to be watched by die-hard fans after months of delays.

While the reviews are mostly positive on Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond, fans and campaigners are calling out the film for how the movie treated the villains in the show.

Bond movies usually feature villains with facial scarring. In this movie, Rami Malek's character Safin and Christoph Waltz's Blofeld have facial scarring in their roles' looks.

In other Bond movies, villains like Trevelyan in "Golden Eye," Raoul Silva's deformed jaw in "Skyfall," and Le Chiffre's disfigured eye in "Casino Royale" all had certain facial disfigurements.

James Bond Producers Branded 'Lazy'

Campaigners are slamming what they are calling an "outdated trope."

Actor Adam Pearson, who also stars in the film, explained, "When the only character with a scar or disfigurement is shown on screen as the villain it's perpetuating the use of an old-fashioned and outdated trope."

Face Disfigurements Are 'Not' For Villains

Additionally, Changing Faces, a charity that supports Brits and people living in the UK with visible face disfigurements, said that these "lazy stereotypes" on movies and TV should be stopped.

[🔊 Sound on] Today is the premiere of new Bond movie #NoTimeToDie and we've released our own film showing a future where people with visible differences are the hero, love interest or main character - not just the villain. #IAmNotYourVillain



Learn more: https://t.co/feUMfq1swm pic.twitter.com/Ye5sT0xV9X — Changing Faces (@FaceEquality) September 28, 2021

A spokesperson for the charity told ITV, "Going right back to children's animation like Scar in the Lion King, baddies are always portrayed with scars and marks." "It reinforces the idea that scarring or any type of difference is bad."

READ ALSO: Wendy Williams Still NOT Returning To Her Television Show After Hospitalization - Why?

Bond Producer Previously Defended the Trope

In a 2012 interview, Producer Michael G. Wilson defended the use of the trope, describing it as part of the "writing tradition." He explained that it's sometimes a "motivating factor" in their lives, which makes them the way they are. "He had that as part of the characters that he devised. It's just part of the writing tradition, though, really."

Why Having A James Bond Villain With Facial Scarring Is Bad

It's well known that the disfigurement = villainy trope is harmful. It's why @FaceEquality set up the #IAmNotYourVillain campaign, and why the BFI subsequently said they would not fund any films that used visual difference as a marker for villainy. https://t.co/W7gKf3oS4w — Jen Campbell (is mostly elsewhere) (@jenvcampbell) September 28, 2021

According to disability advocate and author Jen Campbell who wrote on Twitter, "Every time a new James Bond film is made, the producers are asked to reconsider their representation of disfigurement."

"Every time, they say they don't care. The new film, out this week, is no exception. This time, two villains with facial disfigurements. Lucky us."

She claimed that the "disfigurement and disability = villainy" trope is wider than James Bond.

Campbell added, "Think crime, horror, comics, children's books... it's everywhere. The links higher up in this thread explore the wider picture. Please take a moment to explore."

READ MORE: 'Grey's Anatomy' Drama: Ellen Pompeo Fine With Patrick Dempsey Being Toxic' On The Set?