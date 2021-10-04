Marc Pilcher (53), Bridgerton's incredible hairstylist and makeup artist has died from Covid-19. His untimely death comes one month after his Emmy win for Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling for his work on the Regency-Era show. Cast and crew of the show are heartbroken to see this kind member of their team pass away.

Pilcher had a star studded, successful career. He spent a lot of time working in theater. According to an article on Deadline, Pilcher spent a lot of time working "in London's West End theater scene, including productions of Company, Sunset Boulevard, and Aspects of Love." His experience in this impressive theater realm helped carry him into his work on TV and film. While his first award win came with Bridgerton, the talented stylist was nominated for a 2019 Academy Award for his work on Mary Queen of Scots.

Penelope Featherington actress, Nicola Coughlan, posted on Instagram about his tragic passing.

So heartbroken by the loss of Marc Pilcher, the brilliant and visionary Hair and Makeup designer for Bridgerton season one. Marc was so passionate about his work and so tremendously talented. Not even a month ago he won his first Emmy award. It's a tragedy that he's been taken so young when he had so much yet to do. Please also use this as a reminder that Covid is still a very real and present danger, please get vaccinated and mask up to protect yourself and others. My heart goes out to his friends and family, especially to his wonderful team Lynda, Lou, Adam, Hollie, Tanya and Claire. He loved and cared for you all so much and my heart goes out to you all. Rest in Peace Marc.

Our hearts go out to Marc Pilcher's family and all touched by his life.