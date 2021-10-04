The Enstarz 8

1.Marc Pilcher passed Away

Bridgerton make-up artist and hair stylist, Marc Pilcher, passed away at the age of 53. The Emmy award winning artist died from Covid-19 complications. Our hearts go out to his friends and family.

2.James Austin Johnson

Heck of a first day! New SNL Featured Player, James Austin Johnson, has done anything but ease into the new job. On Saturday Night Live he opened the first episode of Season 47 with a KILLER impression of Joe Biden. The other new members, Sarah Sherman and Aristotle Athari, also made impressive showings in their first episode. This really promises to be an excellent season.

3.Wolf

The trailer has been released for the new movie Wolf, and it looks incredible! Wolf follows the story of a boy, George McKay, that believes he is a wolf who falls in love with a girl, Lily Rose Depp, that believes she is a wildcat. This movie is going to be absolutely wild. Pun very much intended.

4.Tick Tick...Boom!

Speaking of trailers, the trailer to the Jonathan Larson semi-autobiographical musical turned musical movie has just been released today! (Wow, that sentence is a mouthful!) Driven by the high strung tempo of an aspiring artist, the trailer promises a movie with heartfelt intrigue.

5.William Shatner goes to Space?

Star Treck's William Shatner is going to space? Yes, actual space. Not fictional Star Treck space. At the age of 90 he is going to fly on Jeff Bezoz's Blue Origin Rocket. The ship is scheduled to take off on October 12th.

6.Chadwick Boseman Scholarship

Netflix has officially established a Chadwick Boseman Scholarship in honor of the late Black Panther actor. The $5.4 scholarship is for students of fine arts at Boseman's Alma Mater, Howard University.

7.Billie Eilish

At her concert in Texas, Billie Eilish spoke out openly about Texas abortion law. She said on stage, "When they made that s*** a law, I almost didn't want to do the show because I wanted to punish this f***ing place for allowing that to happen here, But then I remembered it's you guys that are the f*cking victims and you deserve everything in the world. We need to tell them to shut the f*** up!" She is one strong 17 year old.

8.Jerry Seinfeld

Not only has Seinfeld officially moved over to Netflix, but Seinfeld made headlines another way over the weekend. The sit-com star apologized during a Jimmy Fallon interview for the sexual overtones in A Bee Movie. I mean, thank goodness, right?

