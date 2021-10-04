Is Brandon Blackstock homeless after Kelly Clarkson won their $10.4 million ranch?

After months of the grueling divorce process, a judge awarded Clarkson of the multi-million Montana ranch. The court declared that the singer solely owned the property, although her estranged husband had been living there after their split in June 2020.

Initially the 44-year-old talent manager insisted that the property was a "marital" one. Thus, it should be shared between them.

Unfortunately, the judge ruled that only the 39-year-old talk show host paid $10.4 million to secure the property.

"The Court therefore rejects Respondent's position that the Montana Ranch and other Montana properties are marital property owned 50/50 by the Parties," the ruling said, as quoted by Page Six.

Following the release of the result, a news outlet claimed that Blackstock is now "poor and homeless" as the Montana ranch played huge role in stabilizing his finances.

Is Brandon Blackstock Broke?

One outlet suggested that the turn of events was quite the blow to Blackstock. It claimed that the talent manager no longer has a place to live now, leaving him homeless and poor.

Blackstock reportedly faced a massive embarrassment as he left the spotlight to change his life and become a full-time rancher. In August, his attorney even stated that he was using his ranch as his "residence and business."

One can assume that this literally took everything from Blackstock as it left him broke. But that's not the case at all.

Although Blackstock no longer resides on the ranch, he still has a life to live on. For what it's worth, the Texas native has been working as a music manager for years - he even served as Clarkson's manager once.

He and his father, Narvel Blackstock, manage their company Starstruck Management which will surely help him financially after the loss.

In addition, the Los Angeles County Court required Clarkson to pay Blackstock $200,000 in spousal and child support. According to Us Weekly, the amount is today of $150,000 per month in spousal support and $45,601 to benefit their two children.

Blackstock will receive a total of $2.4 million per year, which is still considered a whopping amount, although it was half of his original $5.2 million per year request.

