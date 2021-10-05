Kim Kardashian reportedly feels more worried than ever as claims about a second sex tape's existence emerged.

A news outlet recently released a report about Kim's another alleged sex tape aside from the one with Ray J that already went viral. It also claimed that the second video might come back to haunt her anytime soon.

According to OK! Magazine, a second sex tape with Kim's ex-boyfriend may be released soon. Ray J's manager, Wack 100, reportedly got the scandal containing "more graphic" scenes than the original 2007 video.

The report went on to suggest that Wack 100 may forward it to either Ray J's wife or Kim's now estranged husband, Kanye West.

Kim, in return, said that the second video does not exist and that Wack 100 only seeks fame and attention.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star regarded the first sex tape as something she wished never existed. With that said, the potential emergence of a second video may break her again.

"It's a time in her life that she'd prefer not to relive," one insider said before claiming that Ray J and Kanye are both upset about it.

Does Kim Kardashian's Sex Tape 2.0 Truly Exist?

As of the writing, no one can prove whether or not there is really another sex tape that can be leaked anytime.

However, Kim's attorney Marty Singer dismissed the potential existence of the tape.

"The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false," Singer told Page Six. "It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame."

Meanwhile, Ray J left a comment on Instagram and called Wack 100's rumor as something not cool. Instead of focusing on those scandals, the now father-of-three reportedly remains humble and thankful with his current life.

However, with the continuous emergence of rumors, he reportedly cannot freely show his growth and maturity.

In addition, Ray J does everything he can to give all his love to his wife, Princess Love, and their two kids, Melody and Epik.

Kim confirmed that they indeed recorded the first video. She revealed she took ecstasy before filming the tape with a handheld camcorder. The KKW Beauty Mogul also said it happened during her 23rd birthday in Cabo, Mexico.

The video was later released by Vivid Entertainment and titled, "Kim Kardashian, Superstar."

