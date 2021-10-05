Camilla Parker Bowles has faced a lot of criticisms from the public eye ever since she went public with her relationship with Prince Charles. Previous reports state that if Queen Elizabeth II had her way, the Duchess would be out of the picture; today, another issue has sprung out, saying the two royals are feuding again over "princess" titles. Is this true?

According to a report published by New Idea, Her Majesty making a big step by promoting a royal family member's title from "countess" to princess."

Sophie Countess of Wessex got her title after marrying Prince Edward; now, the Queen is reportedly making a remarkable move by honoring her as an official princess.

Per an insider, Prince Philip himself called Sophie, the title in private, and he made it known to his wife before he passed away that "he'd like her to be publicly known as a princess." The source claims this was the late royal's "unofficial dying wish."

The reported reason behind this is that Her Majesty has treated Sophie as her daughter over the past years because she has been her "source of comfort" since the Duke of Edinburgh died.

Despite the Queen's love for Sophie, one royal is not happy with the decision. Duchess Camilla of Cornwall is reportedly jealous as she wanted to be a princess ever since she married the Prince of Wales.

The insider clarified that the Duchess doesn't have any ill will against Sophie; it's just she couldn't take it if she scored a princess title as "it is too much for her to bear."

Duchess Camilla Jealous of Sophie Countess of Wessex Issue Debunked

After the report was published, Suggest debunked the claims saying Duchess Camilla has no issue with Sophie because Her Majesty will not make anyone a princess.

Per the outlet, the Queen doesn't have the power to honor someone to become a princess because royal titles in the British monarchy are predetermined by birth.

Unless a law is changed within the parliament, it's is impossible for Sophie to become a princess no matter how the Queen wants it.

Duchess Camilla's Relationship With The Queen After Diana's Death

According to royal biographer Penny Junor, who previously spoke to Express UK, the Duchess wouldn't be a part of the royal family if Queen Elizabeth II had her way.

"It was nothing personal. She had been very fond of Camilla in all the years she had been married to Andrew, but it was Camilla who had been responsible, wittingly or not, for all the disasters that had befallen the prince since his marriage," Junor previously said.

