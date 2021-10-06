The winner from the fifth season of Food Network's "Chopped Junior" and former "Top Chef Junior" competitor, Fuller Goldsmith, passed away at the age of 17.

According to a report by People, the production company Magical Elves confirmed that the young Chef died following a long struggle with cancer. "We are devastated after hearing about the loss of our Top Chef Junior alum, Fuller Goldsmith," the company stated.

"He was an incredible chef and the strongest kid we've ever met," they added. "From the minute he was introduced to us, we knew he would make an impact on everyone around him and be a positive force in cooking world."

"Top Chef Junior" host Vanessa Lachey left a comment sharing her grief in Goldsmith's death, "We all Loved Fuller so much! And will never forget his contagious smile, laugh and butter tricks."

The Young Chef's Legacy

From as young as thirteen, the Alabama native has already made his city proud after appearing in the cooking competition show. He took home $10,000 and earned the title "Chopped Junior Champion" in 2017. The source continued to mention how Goldsmith had dreams of becoming a successful restaurant owner and attending a culinary school. A restaurant based in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, where Goldsmith used to work as an assistant chef, also confirmed his passing, "Our collective hearts are broken. The SAH family lost our much loved and respected Fuller Goldsmith today." "Fuller lived to create delicious dishes and became the little brother to big brother Brett Garner our Executive Chef. He spent a lot of time in the SAH kitchen helping prep, serve, and create recipes." The post continued, "To his family our love and compassion with a huge thank you for sharing Fuller with all of us. He made all of us better people."

Goldsmith's Early Years And Health Diagnosis

The New York Post reported that Goldsmith was already diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when he was three years old.

By the time 2018 came, his cancer returned for the fourth time, which led him to go through the experimental chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell immunotherapy in Seattle. By the summer of 2020, he entered remission and returned home to Alabama, per source.

In February, Goldsmith shared his journey to curing leukemia, "Unfortunately the news regarding the tumor was not what I was hoping. The same leukemia is back," he shared on Instagram, also informing that he will be starting proton radiation within weeks.



"I will have 12 days of radiation and then more chemo to make sure it's gone once and for all. Round 5- I'm ready to fight!" he wrote.

May his soul rest in peace.

