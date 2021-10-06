Will Cher lose her capacity to sing again as she reportedly suffers from a miserable dental health condition?

A news outlet claimed this week that Cher is currently facing a "full-on dental health issue." It detailed how the iconic singer needs to endure her bleeding gums and throbbing month.

According to National Enquirer, Cher deals with tooth pain after trying to floss.

"She's been told cavities and receding gums are common as you get older since more people are keeping their teeth and not wearing dentures," a source reportedly revealed.

As a singer, the 75-year-old Goddess of Pop needs to maintain her appearance. However, her teeth will reportedly ruin that. Ever since she reportedly began noticing the disaster, she is usually up at night and complaining about the discomfort to everyone.

The news outlet then disclosed that Cher had been scheduled for a major procedure that temporarily affected her career.

Is Cher Okay?

During the early days of her career, Cher's teeth incredibly caught people's attention. Initially, she flaunted her crooked smile and misaligned teeth.

But when she realized she needed a bit of work, the singer had them sorted and whitened.

Cher would have spoken publicly about her current dental health issues, as well, if they really do exist. The singer has been honest with her life and health since the beginning, and the lack of update from her already proves that the report is indeed questionable.

It is worth noting that the singer publicly revealed the operations she had for her teeth. She also opened up about going under the knife for her breasts and nose.

"I've had my breasts done. But my breast operations were a nightmare," she said. "They were really botched in every way. If anything, they were worse after than before."

Cher also refused to make people's comments valid, especially if they were about her choices to get more procedures. She even joked about having breasts on her back since "it is her body" that everyone is talking about.

However, apart from the procedures, Cher reportedly makes sure she is healthy and well by putting a lot of effort into her life.

In an October 2019 interview with The Sun, the singer said she does not drink nor has she ever tried drugs. She also eats whatever she wants and workout afterward.

