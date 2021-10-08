Cardi B is accused of stating she was unable to attend a court hearing because she had recently given birth to a baby, only to fly out to Paris Fashion Week weeks later. What are the implications of lying. to the court?

According to court records acquired by Radar Online, the guy suing Cardi for $5 million claims the singer lied under oath to the court and demands urgent action. Cardi is embroiled in a never-ending spat with a man called Kevin Brophy Jr., as earlier reported.

It can be remembered that he sued the Bodak Yellow rapper in federal court, alleging that she ruined his life by exploiting his photo on her mixtape, Gangsta Bitch Music Vol. 1. Cardi B sat in the back of a limo as a highly tattooed guy performed oral sex on her on the cover.

Brophy claims that he is the man in the photo and that he was never approached for permission. He is seeking more than $5 million in damages. Cardi describes the situation as a "shakedown" and denies any misconduct. The trial date was been moved out from October 26 to February 1, 2022 by the judge in the case. After Cardi asked for the date to be rescheduled, the decision was made to relocate it. Cardi stated in her petition that she gave birth to a baby boy on September 4 and was instructed not to travel.

"For medical reasons, it is inadvisable for her to travel from her present residence on the East Coast to Southern California," her legal camp alleged.

"Being in the immediate post-natal period and nursing her newborn child, it would be an unreasonable imposition upon her to require her to actively be present for and participate in pretrial preparation and attendance at the trial itself," Cardi's attorney added.

Now, Brophy is back in court accusing Cardi of making false statements under oath to the court, which for him should have repurcussions. He claims Cardi previously claimed she "did not feel it would be fair if she was required to travel from the New York area to California following the birth of her son in early September because she was concerned about her health during her post-natal period, and because of the risk of Covid-19 cautioned the need for her to stay away from public places, like airports and hotels."

Despite her solemn vow, Cardi arrived in Paris, France two weeks later to attend Paris Fashion Week festivities and a range of high-profile events, according to Brophy

Cardi's conduct "contradicts her sworn declaration and her statements to the court" were misleading, he said and claimed there cannot be any justification to that lie. His motion added, "There is no reasonable explanation for" Cardi to "suggest that she could not, and would not, leave New York because she needed to be with her children and that it was not safe to be in public places, only for her to appear two weeks later in Paris."

Brophy is requesting that the trial be moved up to December and that Cardi be forced to pay $8,130 in fines. It remains to be seen how the court will react or if Cardi B will be convicted of perjury - the act of lying in court, which has strong consequences.

