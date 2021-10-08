Jon Gruden, the head coach of Las Vegas Raiders in the National Football League, has been exposed for a racist email that he sent in 2011.

According to ESPN, the email in question is about NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith. It was sent to the president of the Washington Football Team as players of the league were resolving a lockout a decade ago.

In the message, reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, the head coach wrote Smith had "lips the size of michellin tires."

In an interview with the outlet, Gruden apologizes for his actions and claims that he can't specifically recall composing the email.

"I'm really sorry," he said.

Gruden then gave a background as to why he sent the email saying he was angry because of the lockout and he didn't trust Smith's way of directing the players.

"I don't think he's dumb. I don't think he's a liar," Gruden said. "I don't have a racial bone in my body, and I've proven that for 58 years." Gruden added.

DeMaurice Smith Speaks Out

DeMaurice Smith issued a statement to the outlet saying the head coach's racial comments reflect the Black community's reality in their careers.

Sadly, the creative director said it's not the first racist comment he had ever heard and "it probably will not be the last.

In addition, Smith went on to discuss that it's a "thick skin job" for people of color who are working in "corporate America."

"I'm sorry my family has to see something like this but I would rather they know. I will not let it define me." Smith concluded.

READ NOW: Madonna 'Cringeworthy?' Fans Defend Icon on 'Shameless' Behavior During Jimmy Fallon Interview

What Is Jon Gruden's Future In NFL?

According to TMZ, the National Football League is currently investigating the matter.

At the time of this writing, it is unclear whether Gruden will be suspended or terminated for his actions, but the league has already issued a statement.

"The email from Jon Gruden denigrating DeMaurice Smith is appalling, abhorrent and wholly contrary to the NFL's values, we condemn the statement and regret any harm that its publication may inflict on Mr. Smith or anyone else." NFL said.

Insiders told the outlet the email was found by investigators when doing a probe into allegations of workplace misconduct in the Washington Football Team organization.

Over the past few months, senior NFL executives have reviewed 650,000 emails, including the one sent by Gruden.

At the time of this writing, the Las Vegas Raiders have not publicly commented on the matter.

READ ALSO: Prince Harry Pained By 'Black and White' Royal Snub, Had to Blink Fast To Avoid Crying, Book Says