Prince Charles is set to take over the British royal throne once Queen Elizabeth II dies or steps down from her duties as the head monarch. However, the Prince's fate might change because of a shocking bribery scandal leading Her Majesty to skip him as king; is this true?

According to a report published by the National Enquirer, the Queen has locked her decision to skip Prince Charles as the next monarch. Her Majesty's decision comes after the Prince's bribery scandal.

To escape from the situation, the Prince of Wales is reportedly doing his best to detach himself. A source revealed that the royal is hoping he could persuade the Queen he'd "been betrayed by a few rogue elements."

However, the latest decision has left the Prince with "more egg on his face."

In addition, the Queen firmly believes that she made the right choice to skip Prince Charles and hand over the title to Prince William.

Aside from the bribery scandal, the Prince reportedly faces an assault case involving Michael Fawcett and George Smith.

Prince Charles' To Be Skipped As King Issue Debunked

After the report circulated, Suggest debunked the claims saying Queen Elizabeth II had no control over Prince Charles' fate asking as he inherited the title by blood.

Only the Parliament has the power to decide whether there will be significant changes to the line of succession unless the Prince passes away before his mother does.

However, the outlet says there's an ounce of truth in the report as Prince Charles is caught up in an ever-evolving scandal. He's currently facing allegations that he exchange royal honors for exorbitant donations to his charity.

Prince Charles' Allegations

According to Newsweek, Prince Charles' chance to be the next king could be damaged because of the ongoing scandal he's facing.

The future monarch has been reported to the police along with the chief executive of The Prince's Foundation, Michael Fawcett.

A Saudi billionaire was reportedly offered to secure a knighthood and citizenship in exchange for donations to the charity.

Prince Charles has denied all the accusations against him through a statement released by the Clarence House.

"The Prince of Wales has no knowledge of the alleged offer of honors or British citizenship on the basis of donation to his charities and fully supports the investigation now underway by The Prince's Foundation." they wrote.

Fawcett resigned last month during the peak of the scandal.

