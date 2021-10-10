Granville Adams, an actor, popularly known for his role as Zahir Arif in "Oz," has passed away at the age of 58 after suffering from a devastating health condition.

According to a statement released by his co-star Kirk Acevedo, as reported by TMZ, the actor died after a "long battle with cancer."

"I don't do well with loss because I'm unfamiliar with it." Acevedo went on. "Yo Granny we'll be chopping it up on the other side one day. Until then... Rest easy my friend."

Adams is survived by his wife, Christina.

Granville Adams Open With His Cancer Battle

Months before his death, the actor regularly posted pictures of him in the hospital on his Instagram account.

The outlet suggests that Adams was diagnosed with cancer in December 2020 as it was the first time he posted lying on a hospital bed. He wrote in the caption, "F*** CANCER!" (check out the full post below)

Aside from his social media activity, his "Oz" co-stars also teamed up to start a GoFundMe campaign to fund his cancer treatment.

Showrunner/Executive Producer Tom Fontana wrote in the description that his bills have "skyrocketed to astronomical levels," and the actor can't pay for it as he wasn't able to work in 2020.

In a February 2021 update, the campaign managed to raise more than $95,000, in which he clarified that all funds would go straight to his family members. Today, the donations have reached almost $100,000.

Granville Adams' Acting Career

Granville Adams is an actor popularly known for his role in "Oz,"; he starred as Zahir Arif, a Muslim inmate who served as a lieutenant to Kareem Said.

The actor appeared in over 48 episodes of the HBO Show from 1997 to 2003.

Aside from the show mentioned above, he also portrayed the role of Officer Jeff Westby on the NBC series "Homicide: Life on the Street,"; the character was reprised in the spin-off film "Homicide: The Movie."

Per IMBd, his latest acting credit is the 2011 drama film titled "Magic City Memoirs."

Granville Adams' Friends Pay Tribute

Following his shocking death, some of his co-stars took to social media to pay tribute and express their sadness over the actor's passing.

"Granville was beloved, period... A humble, beautiful soul who just elevated the afterlife to a whole new level. You will be missed my friend. You are my brother and I'm a better human being for knowing you." Actor Dean Winters wrote.

"Goodnight, sweet prince/and flights of angels sing thee to they rest #granvilleadams #oz," Fontana wrote.

