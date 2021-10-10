Trolls who make disparaging remarks about women's appearances have come under fire from Lourdes Leon, who called them "misogynistic."

It appears as though trolls were making comments about the 24-year-old model's recent appearance at the Met Gala, where she showed off her armpit hair, so she turned to Instagram on Friday to respond.

A gorgeous photo of Lourdes on the red carpet at the event, wearing Jeremy Scott's pink bejeweled bra and skirt, was posted by the actress. 'Normalise not discussing a woman's body period!' she added beside the photo. REFLECT before you make crude, sexist remarks!

The photo and the caption garnered a lot of atention, but mostly positive.

"What you're doing is stripping power off the patriarchy - it never comes without a punishment," commented one. "But when strong women like you take the lead, it inspires so many to follow. Please continue!! You're the queen. And a beautiful one too," the person added.

Another glowing comment read, "'Good for you, there are a lot of ignorant people with no sense of decorum and manners." One more said, "'F**k them you do what makes you happy!"

ALSO READ: Dog the Bounty Hunter Should Stop Brian Laundrie Search? Twitter Users Reveal Why It's Problematic

Late last month, Lourdes walked the Versace runway at Milan Fashion Week, and now this.

In advance of Rihanna's forthcoming Savage X Fenty concert, she went for a more exposing look in images she just uploaded on Instagram.

The model glowed in a teal outfit from the brand's first collection as she smoldered. She struck a sensual posture, her leg raised to show off her high-heeled vinyl boots with broad spool heels.

In another photograph taken in a hotel room, she perched on the corner of the bed and looked directly into the camera.

Another seductive picture showed her with her back arched and her underarm hair all exposed as she leaned against a balcony railing.

Meanwhile, her own mother is being accused of being shameless and "cringeworthy" herself.

As an illustration of how she's continually motivated to "disturb the peace," the legendary singer stretched herself across the host's desk on the Tonight Show to promote her new Madame X documentary.

Fallon attempted to save the "cringe" moment by screaming, "No! Madonna! Stop it! I don't know what to do. Stop it right now," before he took off his jacket and flung it across the singer's bottom.

ALSO READ: Prince Harry Pained By 'Black and White' Royal Snub, Had to Blink Fast To Avoid Crying, Book Says XX