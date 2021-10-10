Queen Elizabeth II has one secret in overcoming royal family scandals and dramas.

From Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exit to Prince Andrew's case, Queen Elizabeth II surely dealt more dramas compared to the last few decades she went through. She even lost her husband, Prince Philip, who served as the biggest and most important pillar she had after the duke died this year.

The Queen, despite that, remains true to her promise and continues to serve the monarchy alongside the members of the royal family.

As to her secret on how she manages to do so, a royal expert claimed that the monarch's Christian faith helps her through the rocky part of her life.

In an interview with Fox News, royal author Matthew Dennison said Queen Elizabeth iI has "a strong religious faith."

"One of the things that the Queen has done is pray throughout all of this. She also has a loyal, supportive group of private secretaries, ladies in waiting and devoted friends who have been a strong system around her. She also has the support of her close-knit family," he said.

The Queen initially found it challenging to face the monarchy's difficult issues. But Dennison and other experts who saw the Queen bloom all witnessed how she got better over time.

Queen Elizabeth II's Embraced Role With Faith

Dennison recently penned a new biography, "The Queen," and tackled Queen's decades-long of service. After speaking to several sources and palace insiders, he safely claimed that the monarch's faith played a huge role in her life.

According to Dennison, Queen Elizabeth II already faced overwhelming expectations when her father died. She became the reigning monarch at a very young age. Still, she embraced the role and promised God she would fulfill her duty.

READ ALSO: 'Wheel of Fortune' Contestant with '4.0 GPA' Trends After Hilariously Failing to Solve One Puzzle

She proved it by not stepping down following Prince Philip's death. Instead of passing the throne to Prince Charles, the Queen continues to rule over her beloved monarchy.

"She's always said she would abdicate only if she got Alzheimer's disease, a stroke, or something that would leave her incapacitated in some way. But this role is for life," the royal author went on.

Despite all the tragedies and dramas, Queen Elizabeth II impresses her supporters by serving well and dedicating her whole life to the throne.

READ MORE: Zodiac Killer Gary Poster Had ONE Creepy Obsession While Notoriously Killing Humans [DETAILS]