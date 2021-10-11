Timothee Chalamet starred in the iconic Oscar-winning movie "Call Me By Your Name" with Armie Hammer.

Though they were on-screen lovers, off-screen, they forged a close friendship while making the romantic drama film.

In an interview with Variety, the "Dune" star confessed that he and Hammer shared the same bond their characters Elio and Oliver do.

They ride bikes, chat over coffee, and because they filmed in Italy, far away from home, they hung out constantly, which led to developing a genuine bond.

Even after the filming ended, they reportedly remained friends.

When a sequel for "Call Me By Your Name" was rumored to happen, Hammer was enthused in an interview, saying, "I want to see it happen. I want to do it again. It was a special time."

But what does Chalamet think of the entire scandal surrounding his co-star?

Timothee Chalamet on Armie Hammer Rape Allegations

In Time magazine's October cover story, the outlet tried to get a comment from Timothee Chalamet regarding the allegations Armie Hammer is currently facing.

In the cover story, editor Sam Lansky said that Chalamet "demurs when asked" about Hammer.

Chalamet reportedly answered, "I totally get why you're asking that."

"But it's a question worthy of a larger conversation and I don't want to give you a partial response."

Armie Hammer Scandal Revisited

Alleged messages detailed the actor's sex life and his sexual fantasies as a dominator had leaked online. It resulted in him pulling out of two high profile movies, "Shotgun Wedding" with Jennifer Lopez and "The Offer," a series on the making of "The Godfather."

And as previously reported, a woman named Effie came forward a few months ago to accuse Hammer of rape.

She claimed that the sexual assault happened in 2017 during an encounter with the "Rebecca" actor and added how he "violently" assaulted her and repeatedly banged her head against a wall.

She further said that Hammer had other violent acts committed to her without her consent.

Even before the entire accusations unfolded, Hammer's future of his career was already in question after a social media scandal in Jan. 2021.

Is Armie Hammer Guilty?

In March, Armie Hammer released a statement through his lawyer, denying the allegations that he had non-consensual interaction with Effie, claiming that all of their actions were "completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance and mutually participatory."

Because of the drama, Armie Hammer's wife Elizabeth left him in June, and since then, Hammer has been reported doing disturbing actions.

