Princess Diana's memorial monument was inaugurated in July by William and Harry and will be honored during a reception at Kensington Palace next Tuesday in their mother's honor and to thank the benefactors who helped fund it. According to The Sun, Harry and Meghan Markle might be among the guests now that COVID-19 travel restrictions between the United States and the United Kingdom have been removed.

There are rumblings, according to the source, that Harry may bring Meghan and their two children (Archie and Lilibet) to the event.

However, a Duke and Duchess of Sussex's spokesperson confirmed to the Telegraph that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will not be traveling to the United Kingdom in the coming week.

If not the whole family, can at least Prince Harry go? According to a Sussex family's representative, even Harry himself cannot attend the event. The last time Harry visited the United Kingdom was for the unveiling of the monument. But this time, he really cannot for reasons yet to be find out.

Last month, Meghan and Harry went to New York City for the Global Citizen Live concert, where they appeared on stage to push for vaccination parity. It was their first official fall business trip since their wedding in May.

The real reason is not yet known for the meantime, but there's no denying this is weird because Princess Diana has a special place in Prince Harry's heart - plus an important "figure" or "shadow" in his relationship with Meghan Markle. This is what an insider from the Sun said.

Andrew Morton, author of the bombshell biography "Diana: In Her Own Words," has said that for both Harry and Meghan, "all roads lead back to Diana" and "every camera click and whirr" reminds them of their "terrible fate".

He even said that, "As the Sussexes embarked on their own journey together through Royal life, not a day went by without a reference, a memory or a decision that related in some way to Harry's late mother. Diana was the third wheel in their marriage."

Reportedly, Harry is also now doing everything he could to get the true story of Diana out there, at the risk of betraying his other living family members, such as Prince Charles.

