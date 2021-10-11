Dog the Bounty Hunter believes Brian Laundrie killed Gabby Petito probably by accident, and if that is the case, he would have gotten his parents involved immediately and told them what he did to ask for what should he do next.

"I think that something happened. Of course, he murdered her. I think he called the mom and dad right from the scene and said, 'Oh, my God,'" the professional fugitive finder hypothesized to the Sun.

The famous TV personality asks people to remember that Gabby is hardly a stranger to Brian Laundrie's parents. She's not just the girlfriend, but someone who lived with them "for over two years." He then said, "And the house - I was there - it's not a huge house. So I am sure they heard - the parents heard - probably Gabby screaming." Is he implying that the parents actually knew this day could come, if Brian Laundrie is truly the person who killed Gabby Petito?

Dog the Bounty Hunter had previously told the outlet that he believed Gabby has gotten "very verbal" with 23-year-old Brian. He also said it's possible that every time Gabby would get loud and nagging, Brian would not be able to resist putting his handds on her. However, he's changing some of his assertions now.

According to Dog, he has good sources telling him that Brian is actually a gentle person. Therefore, if he did really kill Gabby, it would have been an accident that he would have been so panicked over that he could have called his parents right away.

"So I think he [called his parents and] started [explaining], 'Mom, she was screaming, she was screaming and I put my hand over her mouth' - and I've heard and seen this in court - 'and I held my hand there, and she kept screaming and screaming, and then she shut up, and then I took my hand away and I was there and she wasn't breathing so I tried to use CPR, and Mom, Dad, I tried to do what I could do.'"

Dog imagined the parents, Christopher and Roberta's response could have been something along the lines of: "'OK, son, get home right now.'"

Dog the Bounty Hunter then said that it would be a good thing for Brian if indeed it was just a whole accident instead of an actual deliberate act to kill Gabby. It means he can be laid off the hook when it comes to death penalty.

"If it was an accident like that, the parents would've said, 'Listen, this is Wyoming,' one of the only states that still have the death penalty. The jury sentences the death penalty, not a judge. It goes to a jury. So I don't think a jury would put a man to death if he went to keep his woman quiet and he suffocated her, but woe onto him if he did anything else," he added. "That jury in Wyoming is gonna hang him."

