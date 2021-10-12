Since 1996, audiences have been playing 'guess who' with Wes Craven's Scream franchise, spinning the Ghostface killer (no relation to Wu Tang) into a four-movie storyline and a hit MTV series. Well, fans have something to look forward to this January when Sidney and the crew make their return to the big screen with the fifth installment simply named Scream. From the looks of the trailer, this one is taking a stab at being more of a serious outing.

The trailer starts with the same vibe, girl alone in a house getting creepy calls which becomes a game of cat and mouse; a scene made famous by Drew Barrymore in the original. This time we have the added element of cell phones and a smart house. Needless to say, this modern twist on an old classic is successful in getting the viewer's the dander up.

Enter David Arquette as the formerly fumbling cop Dewey from the early films, now grizzled and hard-nosed as he gets the band back together in the form of Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell, the final girl and hero of the Scream-averse) and Courteney Cox as journalist Gale Weathers. Together they begin to piece together who the killer or killers might be.

The formula seems to be tried and true to the other iterations, though the tone seems to be going for a more serious feel. Though there are a few funny trailer moments to be had, such as when Sidney is asked if she has a gun. Her reply, "I'm Sidney Prescott. Of course, I have a gun."

Definitely a clap in theater moment if there ever was one.

The new crew of possible targets/suspects includes a sharp group of young actors. Jenna Ortega, In The Heights star Melissa Barrera, Dylan Minnette from the sleeper hit Don't Breathe, Kyle Gallner, and The Boys star Jack Quaid.

Kevin Williamson, scribe of the originals, is producing, with Ready Or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet taking over where the late, great Wes Craven left off. Scream is slated to hit theaters on January 14, 2022 and from this early peek, it could to be killer.