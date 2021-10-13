Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly considering holding a national thanksgiving service for his late husband, Prince Philip.

A royal source believed that the said come together would offer the royal family "a fresh opportunity" to bring them back together, per Daily Express.

Windsor will reportedly open their place for many organizations and past aides who worked with the Duke from the past, as this would give them a chance to make a proper farewell.

They even mentioned some of the possible venues where they can hold the service, including Westminster Abbey, St. Paul's Cathedral, and St. George's Chapel, as a part of the list.

More On The Memorial Service

Despite still being finalized by the royal family, Joe Little from Majesty magazine said that the commemoration for the Duke of Edinburgh would make sense because the ceremony that saw him laid to rest was much smaller than planned due to the pandemic.

"Given that the funeral could only be attended by 30 people when it was originally planned for 800, it seems common sense to have a memorial service to allow all those organisations that worked closely with the Duke to pay their respects," Little added.

Insiders also speculated that the coming service would be held during autumn. However, time is running out to organize such a major event. Another possible date would be around spring.

Buckingham Palace announced the passing of Prince Philip at the age of 99 and is known to be the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

READ ALSO: Prince Harry Has This Special Routine to Bond With Daughter Lilibet, Sussexes Updates on 'Juggling' with Kids

Who Are Invited?

Royal insiders leaked to the source that this could be a chance for Her Highness to invite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the UK. They also commented that this is "in a bid to ease the tensions that have left" between the Sussexes and much of the family restrained.

Daily Express has looked into the two siblings, and Prince Harry has decided to stay away from the reception to acknowledge funders of the statue of his mother next Tuesday. On the other hand, his brother, Prince William, will meet Princess Diana's friends in Kensington Palace for the unveiling, which initially took place on July 1 and will also be held on October 19.

July 1 was supposed to be the late Princess Diana's 60th birthday, and both brothers were present for the special unveiling. The meeting was the first time they came together in person following Prince Philip's funeral in April.

READ MORE: Here's How Queen Elizabeth Has Been Training Prince George To Be A King At Age 8