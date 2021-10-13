Was Sharon Osbourne the victim on "The Talk" before she was forced to leave the show following her on-air spat with Sheryl Underwood?

In March, the two TV personalities got into a heated fight after the wife of Ozzy Osbourne was accused of defending Piers Morgan for his comments about Meghan Markle.

The Brit received backlash for her "racially insensitive" comments, while CBS later revealed that same month that Osbourne will be leaving the show because of the entire thing that unfolded on "The Talk."

But now, there is another side to the story where people perceived Osbourne as the bad guy during their live fight.

The 69-year-old redhead claimed that Underwood was sent to anger management three times for mistreating people.

The accusations were made during her appearance on SiriusXM's "The Megyn Kelly Show," and Osbourne didn't hold back in revealing more about what's happening behind the scenes.

Sheryl Underwood' Toxic?'

Sharon Osbourne claimed that Sheryl Underwood was sent to anger management after three producers from "The Talk" complained about her treatment.

But at the time, Osbourne defended Underwood, telling them, "I said, 'you cannot get rid of Sheryl. There is no way. She can't take that. You just can't do it.' So they sent her to anger management."

She went on to say, "So it's alright to treat producers that way but I can't say anything to a co-host."

Sharon Osbourne Knew the Secrets

CBS was reportedly very nervous and wanted Osbourne gone after she said she knew things that went down when former CBS boss Leslie Moonves was part of the show.

In 2018, he was fired following sexual misconduct allegations.

Osbourne went on to say that she had "dirt" about the company and that if she started talking about things, they reportedly immediately wanted her gone.

She claimed that she knew how Moonves treated people on the show.

Sharon Osbourne's Freedom of Speech

Sharon Osbourne has also reflected on the scandal last month in an interview with the Daily Mail.

She said how it was only freedom of speech and that it was "pure freedom of speech."

"What have I ever said about anybody that's racist? It's not within me. It's not in my soul."

