The gaming world shared their tributes as the widely known player "KiXSTAr," Michael Stockley, reportedly passed away at the age of 24, according to his family.

His mother, Carol, and stepfather, Thomas, released their statement regarding his death via co-worker Parker Mackay's Twitter account. In the said statement, Stockley died "unexpectedly" on October 11, with no cause of death mentioned.

The post started, "For the past 20 months we were fortunate to have Michael back home living with us during lockdown, casting and streaming from his bedroom, sharing meal with us, spending time with extended family this summer, and letting us all get to know him better."

"To all of you who lent a hand to a young man in need, we are grateful," they added. "He had so much planned for the future, and he was looking forward to working with so many of you. We are grateful for the love and support that we have experienced from so many of you."

A statement from the family of Michael "KiXSTAr" Stockley (March 9, 1997 - October 11, 2021)

"Keep it going, pay it forward, and keep lifting each other up," the parents concluded.

Rest In Peace, Stockley

According to Dot ESport, Stockley was a widely recognized member of Ubisoft's Rainbow Six Siege community who played under Team Orbit's banner in 2016 and became a commentator in the same year. The outlet continued to report that his first event as a broadcaster was for year one and season three of "R6 Pro League."

Stockley cast the "Six Invitational" and the "Six Mexico Major" this year and was also a part of the "North American League" broadcast.

The official Twitter account of Rainbow Six Esports announced the postponement of the "North American League" playday and broadcast to be held on October 13, to give "out of respect for Michael and his friends and colleagues."



"We send our deepest condolences to Michael Stockley's family during this difficult time. Michael was one of the bright lights of our Siege community and he will be missed. In lieu of flowers, Michael's family ask that interested parties send a donation to a local food bank in Michael's name," the statement from R6 continued.

Despite still having no confirmation from media regarding his cause of death, his co-caster and friend Mackay posted a follow-up tweet from Stockley's family revealing what led to his passing.

Four hours later, after a talk with the mourning parents, he stated, "They wanted to share that Michael passed away doing what he loved second most in this world: driving. He was by himself & no one else was injured or involved. While it's understandable to be curious, please respect the family's privacy. Thank you."

"To be totally and completely clear: it was accidental. Hopefully this answers your questions," Mackay simplified.

May his soul rest in peace.

