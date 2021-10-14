Prince William left a statement regarding those who engage in space tourism and what they could do in exchange for that instead.

The Duke of Cambridge spent his time in an interview ahead of his first "Earthshot Prize," which is an event where significant people are gathered to be rewarded whose "solutions substantially help the environment."

In the said interview with BBC's "Newscast," the Duke said that great brains and minds should be "trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live."

He also mentioned the rise in "climate anxiety" among younger generations whose "futures are basically threatened the whole time."

There was also a time where he spoke regarding the recent top-headlined event, where Hollywood actor William Shatner and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos went to space with Blue Origin suborbital capsule on October 14.

As given a chance to speak regarding space tourism and the current space race, the Duke claimed, "We need some of the world's greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live.

Talking On Most Important Issues

"I think that ultimately is what sold it for me - that really is quite crucial to be focusing on this [planet] rather than giving up and heading out into space to try and think of solutions for the future," the father of four challenged the adults over reminding them "how much it meant to be outdoors and what we're robbing those future generations of".

William also said he had "absolutely no interest" in going as high as space, attaching a "fundamental question" over the carbon cost of space flights.



William even brought up his father, Prince Charles, who had a "rough ride" when warning about climate change.

The Prince of Wales, who got inspired by the late Prince Philip, was also revealed to be open about climate change "a lot more, very early on, before anyone else thought it was a topic," as said by son.

He concluded, "it would be an absolute disaster if [Prince] George is sat here talking" about saving the planet in 30 years.

According to Wales Online, the Earthshot Prize was created as an urgent call to action on saving the planet from global warming. And these will be given to only five awardees.

Alexandra Palace will reportedly host The Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, Sunday, October 17. Coldplay and Ed Sheeran will also be present to perform in the show.

