A clear shot was given by Prince William on Thursday, when he said the world's brightest brains should be more focused on protecting the Earth than delving into the furthest reaches of the galaxy.

The Duke of Cambridge cautioned young people throughout the world whose "futures are basically imperiled" by climate change in an interview with the BBC that aired early on Thursday.

William, 39, argues that the world's brightest minds should focus on repairing the planet rather than looking for a new location to call home.

Soon after Prince William's comments were made however, many said he's nothing but a hypocrite. They caimed he is too rich and that he and Kate Middleton in reality have made decisions that are not environmentally friendly.

However, as the backlash intensifies, Prince William is also receiving a lot of support on various social media platform. Many said he's being attacked for no reason, other than telling the truth. They added that had it been another person who said this, the backlash would not even happen.

Extraordinary to see #PrinceWilliam being accused of "slamming" space tourism. He did nothing of the sort. He offered an educated view and one likely shared by many. Time to focus on the importance of the message as opposed to manufacturing outrage. https://t.co/igB5p1KzVu — Victoria Arbiter (@victoriaarbiter) October 14, 2021

I agree with Prince William! — Cambridge4Life (@JamieJo21902887) October 14, 2021

Prince William couldn’t be more right. Why do we waste billions on sending people to outer space when our climate emergency is so concerning that Earth may not survive to even see the conclusions of discoveries if we don’t begin to act soon & radically? Change now to save Earth! https://t.co/baQc3PeBLv — Theo Richards (@theo_politics) October 14, 2021

Just one day before he royal's remarks were made, "Star Trek" star William Shatner became the oldest person to fly into space on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin rocket and capsule.

'Star Trek' actor William Shatner said the trip solidified his belief that humans must do more to protect the environment.

Captain James T. Kirk from the original "Star Trek" series, William Shatner, stated on NBC's "TODAY" show: "It's so delicate fragile."

"The fragility of this planet - the coming catastrophic event, and we all need to clean this act up now," he added.

The actor previously made his opinions about billionaires like Bezos, Elon Musk and British mogul Richard Branson using their riches to invest in commercial space travel known. He does not believe that the onus is on these moguls to inest in social causes rather than other causes they want to.

"It's their money," he told NBC News in an interview in July. "They can do what they want with it," he added.

Bezos, the world's richest man has already defended his decision to invest in space tourism "so that our kids and their kids can build a future."

"We need to do that to solve the problems here on Earth," he said in July.

But William urged a more grounded approach. It is "crucial to be focusing on this [planet] rather than giving up and heading out into space to try and think of solutions for the future," he told the BBC.

