Queen Elizabeth II would use her walking stick permanently as she faces more health woes, a royal expert said.

Pictures of Queen Elizabeth II and Camilla took the spotlight this week as they attended the opening of the Welsh Parliament in Cardiff. The official Twitter account of the Royal Family uploaded the photos, showing Her Majesty assisted herself as she walked through the building.

It was the second time the public saw her using a stick this week; the first was during her visit to Westminster Abbey.

According to royal expert Phil Dampier, the Queen's walking stick "will be here to stay permanently" and will become a regular feature whenever she attends royal engagements.

"No cobbles here so I think we can assume the stick will become a regular feature!" he said, dismissing the possibility of Her Majesty discarding the walking aid like how she used to.

The Queen, The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall attended the Opening of @SeneddWales this morning.



Her Majesty and Their Royal Highnesses met the @fmwales and Welsh party leaders before The Queen addressed Members of Welsh Parliament in the Senedd.

For what it's worth, Buckingham Palace shared photos of Queen Elizabeth II standing unaided as she gave Her Majesty's Medal for Music to Dame Imogen Cooper on Wednesday. It was already said previously that Queen Elizabeth II only used it for comfort at Westminster Abbey.

Why Queen Elizabeth II Used Walking Stick Before

Seventeen years ago, the healthy and well Queen was first seen using the walking aid after receiving knee surgery. At that time, her orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Rogers Vickers, conducted a 45-minute operation to fix the torn cartilage in her right knee.

After the procedure, she was discharged from the hospital one day after and spent weeks recovering at Sandringham.

Although she needs to use it now for a different reason, Queen Elizabeth II gives a positive message through her walking stick.

Following her recent outings with the walking stick, a royal author revealed that using the aid is not a sign of "the end of nigh." Despite her old age and Prince Philip's death, Queen Elizabeth II seemingly tells everyone she will not slow down as the ruling monarch.

Royal author Duncan Larcombe told OK! Magazine that the Queen's way of walking is the only one that has slowed down.

"Yes, she's using a walking stick to support her but I think most people will wonder why she hasn't been doing that for 20 years given how busy she is and how much time she spends on her feet," he went on.

