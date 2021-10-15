Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shocked the world a few months ago when they were spotted together, more than ten years after they called quits on their engagement.

But are they going to end up together this time around?

JLo's former manager Rob Shuter worked with her from 2003 until 2005 and even wrote the couple's breakup statement in their 2004 split that the only reason they separated was because of the "Gone Girl" actor's "demons."

Affleck had a lifelong battle with alcohol addiction and had undergone a relapse several times.

But now that it seems like the "Batman v. Superman" star finally appears to have beaten them, Shuter predicts that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will eventually get married this time around.

Shuter claimed that Affleck was her "the one that got away," in an interview with the Daily Mail.

"When they broke up his demons were a secret," speaking of Affleck.

"'Since then, he has been very honest about his struggles and has confronted them. They had the right love at the wrong time. Now is the right time."

In May, the 52-year-old "Jenny From the Block" singer and her 49-year-old beau rekindled their relationship following Lopez's split from baseball star Alex Rodriguez.

Since then, Lopez and Affleck have been inseparable, even making their relationship official by making their first red carpet appearance for the first time in 15 years.

It even sparked rumors that they could get engaged for the second time.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'Literally Fated'

Celebrity star expert Aliza Kelly has revealed to People TV that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are meant to be together.

According to her calculation, their stars were aligned in 2002, and now, for the first time, their stars are once again in the same place they were in 2002.

Kelly said, "I don't know how else to say this, but it would appear this reconnection is quite literally fated."

"I literally have goosebumps," she added.

More In Love Than Ever

A few days ago, Bennifer couldn't keep their hands and eyes off each other at Affleck's New York City premiere of "The Last Duel."

They proved that they were the definition of #couplegoals as they posed on the red carpet for photos ahead of the premiere.

An insider revealed to ET that the couple "couldn't be more in love."

"It is like they never broke up, but everything is way better this time. They are all over each other and their friends joke around about it with them."

