Welcome back to The Enstarz 8: your conversational pop-culture cheat sheet. I hope everyone had a great weekend of binge watching and entertainment news reading. (And going outside. I hope you went outside). In case you were outside doing fun fall things instead of indoors, scouring through the scourges of the internet, here is a quick catch up of eight things that happened today (or close to today) to make sure you know what you're talking about at that friend group dinner happening later.

1.You

You came back with a vengeance last Friday, with a mind blowing season 3 that is both terrifying and topical. In an exclusive interview with EW, the starrs Penn Badgely and Victoria Pedretti confided that filming the intimate scenes was difficult after the pandemic. Pedretti said, "We played a couple before, but it didn't just immediately come back after being in a global pandemic." Impressively, the two were able to work through the weirdness and create the impressive product that is You season 3.

2. Kanye West

Kanye West has legally changed his name to Ye. A judge in LA granted the performer permission for an official change to the singular name. This may be one of the last first and last name introductions Ye will ever have. Without his last name, how will we ever know what direction he's going? (That was a feeble attempt at a map joke, but, you know what? It's Monday, and I had fun!)

3.Girls Can't Shoot

A Deadline exclusive announced the cast of Mark Gordon Picture's newest anthology series, Girls Can't Shoot. The cast will star Beanie Feldstein, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Kat Dennings, Jameela Jamil, and Lolly Adefope. In addition to the amazing actresses on screen, award nominated Saoirse Ronan will be working as an executive producer on the pilot episode. While we are unsure when the show will premiere, we know we can't wait to see it!

4. Tyler Perry

One of the greatest honors I’ve ever had was not only playing this giant in American history but also being able to call him a friend. (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/5oI2T6Qk26 — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) October 18, 2021



In honor of the passing of Colin Powell, Tyler Perry tweeted a picture of the late secretary of state with these messages: "One of the greatest honors I've ever had was not only playing this giant in American history but also being able to call him a friend. We had some of the most profound and thought-provoking conversations over these past few years. He will truly be missed. What a soldier, what a man, what a legacy!" We send our thoughts to Powell's friends and family.

5. Mel Gibson

Mel Gibson has officially joined the cast of The Continental. He is actually the first to join the cast of the John Wick prequel, so I suppose in a way he started the cast. Set forty years before John Wick, The Continental is set at a hotel that serves as the meeting place for assassins. The cast is off to a great start. We can't wait to see who else they announce!

6. Lauren Ridloff



In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lauren Ridloff, a star of Eternals, talked about her experiences being the first ever deaf superhero in the Marvel Universe. She discusses her acting career, from her time on Broadway in the show Children of a Lesser God to the upcoming movie. The interview can be read here, and Eternals will be premiering on November 5th.

7.The Harder They Fall

The Harder They Fall, will be receiving an Ensemble Tribute by the Gotham Awards. This recognition comes at no surprise given the super star cast of Jonathan Majors, Zazie Beetz, Delroy Lindo, LaKeith Stanfield, Danielle Deadwyler, Edi Gathegi, R.J. Cyler, Deon Cole, Regina King, and Idris Elba. The award will be presented at the ceremony on the 29th of November. Congratulations all!

8. The Lost Daughter



Today, the trailer for The Lost Daughter premiered. The Lost Daughter marks Maggie Gyllenhaal's directorial debut. The film stars Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, and Dakota Johnson. The Lost Daughter will be premiering at the Venice Film Festival and move to theaters on the 17th of December.

That is it for The Enstarz 8 for the day! I'll be back tomorrow with even more!