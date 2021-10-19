Harry Styles is currently trending on Twitter after a reporter confirmed that he made a surprise appearance at Marvel Cinematic Universe's upcoming film titled "The Eternals." Now, fans are eager to know what his role would be.

A reporter from Variety, Matt Donnelly, recently tweeted a big reveal from the movie's premiere.

"Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere -- Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos." the reporter wrote.

Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere -- Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos. — Matt Donnelly (@MattDonnelly) October 19, 2021

According to The Sun, people who watched the premiere were shocked to see the singer appear in the post-credits, and the audience "squealed."

At the time of this writing, no further information was revealed to the public about his future projects with the media giant.

However, Metro UK noted that the film might be a continuation of "Thor's" final movie, as Thanos appeared in the film, or it could be a prequel or a "look back" at the brothers' history.

Who Is Eros In Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Per the outlet mentioned above, Eros is the youngest son of A'Lars and Sui-Suan. He was initially named Eron but was rechristened to Eros at the age of five.

Eros is described as carefree, far different from his brother Thanos who's hungry for power. The siblings may not see eye to eye in future films, suggesting a rivalry between them.

Their difference began after Thanos attacked Titan for the first time, which left their mother, Sui-San, dead. Eros decided to go against his brother and fought him along with Titan's survivors.

Harry Styles could star alongside Josh Brolin, who played Thanos in "Avengers: Endgame."

Fans Are Excited

After reports of Harry Styles being included in MCU circulated, many fans took online to express their excitement over the singer's milestone.

"HARRY STYLES JOINED MARVEL AS THE BROTHER OF THANOS??.....OMMMGGG...IM LITERALLY LIVING MY BEST LIFE!!!" one fan wrote.

"I OPEN TWITTER TO FIND OUT THAT HARRY STYLES IS IN A F****** MCU MOVIE AND THAT TOO AS THANO'S BROTHER!! WHAT THE HELL?!?" another fan wrote.

"I haven't seen Harry Styles act and if the MCU casted him as Eros then I bet he's good. It's Marvel, they just don't cast you if you don't have potential. Either way, I'm not in the right mind to judge a movie or a person without actually seeing it or them for myself. #Eternals," one tweeted.

Harry Styles' Upcoming Films

Harry Styles may be a chart-topping singer, but he's due to appear in several movies as well.

The singer will portray a role of a husband with a dark secret set in the 1950s for the psychological thriller "Don't Worry Darling," which will be released in 2022. The film is directed by his girlfriend, Olivia Wilde.

He will also star as a gay police officer in the film "My Policeman." His character in the movie is quite controversial as he'll be portraying a man who's having a secret relationship with another man while married to his wife.

