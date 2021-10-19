Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are engaged. After dating for less than a year and being friends for 15 years, the happy couple took their relationship to the next level over the weekend when Travis proposed. 'Forever @travisbarker,' Kourtney captioned an Instagram photo of her and Travis surrounded by red roses and candles on Sunday.

Fans of the couple were understandably overjoyed by the news of the engagement, and many took to Twitter to express their joy. However, it would appear that not everyone is happy with the outcome. Apart from Scott Disick, who is allegedly regretting splitting up with Kourtney, Travis Barker's ex herself is feeling a little bit insulted by the progression of things. So much so that she reportedly deleted all the photos of her children with Travis from her Instagram.

Fans immediately turned to Travis's and Kourtney's respective exes to see how they were reacting to the news when it was first made public. As of right now Scott Disick appears to be regretful and sorry for Travis Scott's new relationship status as he continued to remain silent, but his ex-wife has wasted no time in letting everyone know that she isn't on board with their new relationship status.

During the years 2004 to 2006, Travis Moakler was married to Shanna Moakler. They briefly reconnected in 2009 before calling their quits for good. Alabama, 15, and Landon, 18, are the couple's children. Atiana, Shanna's 22-year-old daughter from a previous marriage, is also her biological child. Shanna has been outspoken about her feelings against Travis's new relationship with Kourtney since the beginning.

The latest controversy has Shanna putting subtle shade on Instagram, like comments that label Kourtney a "downgrade," and even implying that their "strange" PDA is being overplayed for Instagram.

When Shanna said in May that Travis had an affair with Kim Kardashian's sister Kourtney, things got even more complicated. She went on to say that Kourtney was purposefully "creating a hole" between her and her children in order to harm her marriage. In just a few weeks time, Shanna went on the offensive against Kourtney and her sisters, telling photographers that the Kardashians were responsible for her family's "complete destruction."

Despite all these, it's still weird that she did something this drastic after news of the engagement broke out, suggestng that she's not only mad at her ex, but also at the children she shares with Barker.

After sharing some cryptic posts on her IG story, which may or may not have a relevance to the said engagement, it was obvious that she's also currently not in good terms with her children. The children were staunch supporters of Barker's relationship with Kardashian after all.

According to BuzzFeed News, one of Shanna's latest Instagram photos with her son, Landon, inexplicably vanished after the engagement news broke over the weekend, according to some observant followers. In addition, a post made on Oct. 8 in honor of Landon's 18th birthday, as well as a photo of her and her daughter Alabama, were deleted.

Since Travis and Kourtney's engagement was announced publicly over the weekend, it's possible that Shanna and her children have become even more estranged as a result of it.

