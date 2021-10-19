Since leaving the Firm in January and moving to California two months later, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had a difficult relationship with the Royal Family. But it seems that the two cannot completely sever their ties to the family they keep lambasting in public either, so much so they're acting like royals in the US, even though they "do not want" to be. They also keep making confusing statements, an expert says.

The couple's second child, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, was born on June 4 despite the tensions within the family. As with their son Archie in 2019, some royal watchers have wondered whether Harry and Meghan would return to the United Kingdom to christen their daughter at Windsor Castle. Although Lilibet's baptism plans are still being finalized, the couple's spokesman stated that any allegations about the event's specifics were "mere conjecture." However, a royal expert described the spokesperson's remark as 'woolly'.

Russell Myers, royal editor for The Daily Mirror, joins Zoe Forsey on Pod Save the Queen.

"It was reported categorically that they weren't going to christen Lilibet in the UK and that's since been quite vociferously denied," Myers started. The expert has a problem with this kind of response. Because in reality, it feels as if the event hasn't been decided in a way that's definitive, even though in reality, the chances of it happening in UK is slim to none.

"It all sounds a bit woolly to me ‒ are they [or] aren't they?," he explained. He said he has serious doubts of the event pushing through in the UK, so everything that is being said right now is just meant to confuse.

"I would have thought if they were going to do it in the UK then it would be a great opportunity to come over, be christened in the UK and see the family at Christmas.," he said.

Since Harry and Meghan abruptly left the Royal Family, a number of their businesses and media appearances have deepened rifts with the Firm.

Oprah Winfrey interviewed the couple for two hours in March of this year, at which time they were quite critical of life in the Palace.

A senior royal allegedly expressed "concerns" about how dark their baby's complexion would be when he was born because of Meghan Markle's "mental health issues."

As a result of the shocking interview, Harry has spoken up about his own mental health issues and connection with his family in the AppleTV+ documentary The Me You Can't See. Harry's July announcement of a memoir has also been believed to have generated additional conflict with the Royal Family as well.

