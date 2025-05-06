Co-hosted by Colman Domingo, Lewis Hamilton , Pharrell Williams, A$ap Rocky and LeBron James, and under the theme of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," some of the world's biggest celebrities walked the runway in interpretations of haute couture fashion houses at the 2025 Met Gala .

Domingo, Hamilton and Williams were among the first to arrive, setting the tone for a rainy New York night celebrating African-American men's costumes while raising funds for the Costume Institute , one of the world's leading fashion museums.

The Afro-Latino actor first appeared in a radiant and ostentatious royal blue cape, paying tribute to the most important Black man in American fashion, the late editor and stylist Andre Leon Tally.

Domingo then removed his cape and revealed a very elegant black and white suit, trousers, and bow tie combination, which played with this year's trending prints: florals, tartan, and polka dots.

Her husband, Raúl Domingo, paraded in purple, in an apparent tribute to the late American singer-songwriter Prince.

Musician and designer Pharrell Williams credited Vogue editor Anna Wintour for choosing the topic and naming four Black men as co-hosts. "I'm so grateful that she gave us this platform, and it is what it is—she's giving us space to celebrate Black male fashion, which is an American story," he said.

Her suit was an interpretation of the classic pinstripe fabric. In her case, she wore it in cream with pearl stripes.

A big surprise was Bad Bunny's look. He arrived in brown, the color of the season, but instead of embracing the African-American male trend, he embraced the aesthetic of the Puerto Rican diaspora, with a suitcase and an interpretation of the Puerto Rican jíbaro hat.

Also shining in the spotlight was J. Balvin, who appeared with a radiant Valentina Ferrer on his arm. Maluma, meanwhile, wore giant Colombian emeralds in his ears and on a brooch. His look was designed by William Chavarría, who was at his side.

The female contribution

Although the inspiration is menswear, women also made different interpretations, with deconstructed suits, feminine outfits from the dandy era, and homages with over-the-top and exaggerated elements.

Kim Kardashian, Madonna, Lupita Nyong'o, Zoe Saldana, and Sarah Snook stood out as the best dressed, wearing menswear-inspired designs. Zendaya couldn't have looked more chic, and Nicole Kidman, while completely ignoring the theme, looked every bit the queen she is.

Another who stole the show was the great diva Diana Ross, who also appeared dressed in cream with a giant cape, on which the names of all her children and grandchildren were embroidered.

Here are the great moments on the Met steps.