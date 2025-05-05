King Charles III stepped out in public for the first time since Prince Harry's controversial interview aired — a media appearance that once again exposed deep divisions within the royal family.

The 76-year-old monarch was spotted on Sunday morning heading to St Mary Magdalene Church, located on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk, where he is spending the weekend. Dressed in a somber dark suit, the King was seen in the backseat of a black car just ahead of the 11 a.m. service.

Notably absent was Queen Camilla, prompting further speculation about rising tensions behind palace walls in the wake of Harry's latest round of public criticism.

According to Yahoo News, the royal family is aiming to present a united front for Monday's 80th anniversary of VE Day, following the interview in which Prince Harry claimed his father refuses to speak with him.

After a chaotic bank holiday weekend marked by renewed family tensions, the commemorations will conclude with a grand parade and flypast, as members of the royal family join veterans and large crowds to honor the Allied victory in World War II.

Prince Harry Blames King Charles Over Lost Case

In a widely watched BBC interview, Prince Harry, 40, lashed out over the royal family's involvement in his failed legal bid to retain taxpayer-funded security while in the U.K.

"I lost my case because of my family," the exiled Duke said bluntly, reigniting controversy over the long-standing dispute that has shadowed his departure from senior royal duties.

While Harry expressed hope for reconciliation with his father, royal insiders suggest the damage may be irreparable. According to sources, King Charles had privately signaled openness to a future meeting with his son. Still, the timing and tone of Harry's recent remarks reportedly left the King "deeply hurt" and "frustrated."

One palace source told Radar Online, "His Majesty is still undergoing cancer treatment. The last thing he needs is his own son undermining him in the press."

Another aide added, "The whole thing has become a circus. Harry says he wants peace, but then he publicly attacks his father and drags the family into another round of headlines. At some point, he has to stop blaming everyone else."

Harry's comments — which included not-so-subtle references to the King's health and longevity — have raised eyebrows both inside and outside the palace. While the Duke insists his intentions are rooted in seeking understanding and change, critics argue that his continued public criticism only deepens the rift with the royal household.

To recall, on May 2, the U.K. court ruled against Prince Harry in his bid to retain taxpayer-funded VIP security following his move abroad. While he continues to receive bespoke security arrangements during visits to the U.K., the decision means he will also be responsible for covering both his own and the government's legal costs — a bill estimated to exceed nearly USD 2 million.