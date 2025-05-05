Khloe Kardashian is opening up about her healing journey more than two years after having a cancerous tumor removed from her face.

The reality star took to Instagram on May 5 to share a video update on her recovery, pointing to a small scar on her left cheek.

"I don't know if you guys remember, I had a tumor removed from my face," Khloe said, showing the area where the surgery was done. "I'll always have a little line here, and I'll always have these little nodules."

Khloe shared an update on her recovery, noting that the area is still healing but has shown significant improvement, largely due to the use of biostimulant fillers, ENews said.

She mentioned that the procedure helped address a noticeable indentation left behind after the removal of a large mass.

According to her, the indentation is now barely visible. To illustrate the progress, she also shared before-and-after photos highlighting the change.

The "Kardashians" star, 40, credited her doctor, Dr. Garth Fisher, and the team at 7Q Spa in Glendale for helping restore her face. "I'm just really grateful I was able to remove the skin cancer," she said. "And I'm thankful for everyone who helped me feel good again."

Khloé Kardashian shares gruesome photos of skin cancer-removal process: ‘Really grateful’ https://t.co/m5s6fI1hap pic.twitter.com/RGaOHYoHpA — Page Six (@PageSix) May 5, 2025

Khloe Reveals Tumor Discovery After Mistaking It for Pimple

Khloe first shared her skin cancer scare in October 2022 after what she thought was a stubborn pimple wouldn't go away for seven months. She had the bump biopsied, which led to the discovery of a tumor that required immediate surgery.

"A few days later, I was told I needed an operation," she shared back then. After the procedure, she kept fans informed through social media, posting updates and photos of her recovery, including stitches running from her cheekbone to jawline.

In an October Snapchat update, Khloe revealed that she waited nine months post-surgery before getting any fillers.

She said the delay was necessary to ensure everything was medically safe, and that her doctor eventually approved the procedure.

According to OK Magazine, though the indentation left behind was noticeable, Khloe made it clear she wasn't upset. "I would rather have an indention than melanoma any day," she said in a previous message to fans.

This wasn't Khloe's first experience with skin cancer. When she was 19, she had a spot of melanoma removed from her back.

Now, as a mom of two—daughter True, 7, and son Tatum, 2—Khloe is focused on staying healthy and spreading awareness.