Leslie Bricusse, a renowned British songwriter whose works for "Doctor Dolittle" and "Victor, Victoria," won Oscars, has passed away at the age of 90.

His son, Adam Bricusse, confirmed his father's death on Facebook. The award-winning musician has passed away peacefully.

Although no official cause of death was given for Leslie Bricusse, some claim he died of cancer, while others claim natural causes. Adam did not give a reason.

According to The Sun, the Pinner, Middlesex, England-native has tied up with Anthony Newly to write the musical "Stop the World I Want to Get Off" in 1961. A decade later, they worked together for the film "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory."

Bricusse is survived by his wife, actress Yvonne Romain, whom he was married to for more than 60 years before his untimely passing.

In his book titled "Pure Imagination: A Sorta-biography," he described himself as one of the luckiest people he knows, "second only to Ringo Starr."

"It's not really an autobiography. It's about incidents rather than my entire life, and it's about other people as much as me. I just put down the things I remembered!" he added.

Leslie Bricusse's Works, Achievements

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Bricusse has received other Oscar nominations aside from the ones mentioned above. He previously worked for the scores of "Goodbye Mr. Chips" in 1969, "Scoorge" in 1970, "That's Life!" in 1986 for the song "Life in a Looking Glass," "Somewhere in My Memory" for the movie "Home Alone" in 1990.

Bricusse's frequent collaborators are Mancini, John Williams, Smmay Davis Jr., and Anthony Newley.

For the James Bond film titled "Goldfinger" in 1994 and "You Only Live Twice" in 1967, he wrote the lyrics for the theme songs.

Aside from taking over prestigious awards for film, the songwriter also got a Grammy Award for Song of the year in 1963 for the track "What Kind of Fool Am I," which was included in the West End/Broadway musical "Stop the World-I Want to Get Off."

Friends, Fans, Family Mourns the Death of Leslie Bricusse

After his death, many of Bricusse's supporters took online to share their sentiments and pay tribute.

"My great friend Leslie Bricusse has sadly died today. He and his beautiful Evie have been in my life for over 50 years. I will miss him terribly, as will his many friends." Acting legend Dame Joan Collins wrote on Instagram.

"So sad to learn of the passing of Leslie Bricusse. A great songwriter, a wonderful man, Condolences to his devoted wife Evie. May he forever RIP," songwriter Carole Sager wrote.

