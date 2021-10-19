McCain didn't make the choice to leave the most viewed midday show on television lightly. Over the course of her four years on "The View," her popularity skyrocketed on ABC daytime, since she was the only conservative on the panel who wasn't Elisabeth Hasselbeck.

For Meghan McCain, the past four years of her life as the conservative co-host of "The View" included dealing with her father's death, Arizona Sen. John McCain, who served in Congress for more than three decades before becoming a presidential candidate in 2008.

An extract from McCain's biography reveals that in January of last year, she had a pivotal conversation with Joy Behar that made her decide to leave "The View." That moment in her life was traumatic as well. Meghan McCain's father, Sen. John McCain, died of glioblastoma in August 2018 after encouraging her to take the position at "The View" in October 2017. Trump had a profound effect on the country as a whole. She just felt like her movements and her speech were being constrained all the time. It all took a toll on her, she says.

She contended that how "The View" is being written in the news breeds actual drama on the set. She said it made her and her co-hosts became critical of each other. She said she's the receiving end of most shade.

"There's stuff that happens on "The View" that shouldn't be allowed. For whatever reason, there's a deep level of misogyny about the way "The View" is covered and written about in the media, where tabloids are always writing about the co-hosts hating each other backstage. It's a self-fulfilling prophecy because the atmosphere of "The View" breeds drama: producers can't control hosts, manage conflict or control leaking," she writes.

"My take on the show is that working at "The View" brings out the worst in people. I believe that all the women and the staff are working under conditions where the culture is so fucked up, it feels like quicksand," she added.

She then said all complaints with the HR "fall on deaf ears," so many in the show act how they want, despite how hurtful, on and off camera. She did not name names, but revealed that she was the target of "plenty of shade."

She described it as "too much to even begin to recount.

"I also experienced more toxic, direct and purposeful hostility," she also wrote.

Instead of feeling sorry for her though, with these new revelations on how "toxic" the show is, fans of the show started making fun of her in Twitter. Some said they are happy she's out of the show while others even thanked Whoopi Goldberg for making McCain uncomfortable.

I thought they held their tongues quite often. Meghan should’ve been shamed every day. — Catherine M 🍁🥁 Moderna 💉 #GetVaccinatedNow (@CMargaronis) October 19, 2021

The first time I stopped watching was because of Hassleback, but Meghan was even more unbearable. — Here ForTheComments1 (@forthecomments1) October 19, 2021

Hard pass The only thing worse than Meghan Domenech whining is Sean Hannity who wouldn’t know a truth if it but him in his vaccinated arm. But I would like the over on many times she mentions her daddy I will clipping my toenails — Jacqueline (@Jacquel49850127) October 19, 2021

And what of democrats in conservative institutions, you think we are treated well (Democrat in law enforcement speaking)? Meghan gave as good as she got, she deserves no sympathy. Didn’t she tell Joy it was her job to listen to her and call Joy and bitch? — S. Shep (@Syd_Rae) October 19, 2021

When asked for comment, an ABC spokesperson responded: "Like all of the co-hosts, Meghan was an impactful editorial voice at the show influencing booking such guests as Steve Scalise, Lindsey Graham, Madison Cawthorn and Marsha Blackburn and discussing stories including Alexei Navalny, Biden transition plans, Afghanistan and paid family leave, to name a few."

